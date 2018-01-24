Freeman to call grand jury in Damond shooting

It appears Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman plans to convene a grand jury to review the shooting death last summer of Fulton resident Justine Damond.

Freeman previously had said he planned to make the decision himself whether or not to charge Officer Mohamed Noor with Damond’s shooting death. Noor allegedly shot Damond, also known as Justine Ruszczyk, after responding to her 911 call on July 15.

The Star Tribune first reported Freeman’s plan Wednesday afternoon, noting that Noor’s partner, Officer Matthew Harrity, had been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury. Harrity’s attorney, Fred Bruno, did not immediately return a call to confirm the report.

Freeman’s office issued a statement responding to news reports Wednesday afternoon.

“Because grand jury proceedings are secret, we cannot comment on grand jury subpoenas or any testimony that occurs before a grand jury,” the statement read. “Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman will continue the office’s two-year-old policy where he makes the decision on whether or not to bring charges in officer-involved shootings.”

The attorney representing Damond’s family, Bob Bennett, was out of the office Wednesday and could not immediately be reached for comment.

State law requires the use of a grand jury in cases involving certain very serious crimes, but in the majority of instances leaves the decision up to county attorneys. Still, grand juries are commonly used both in Minnesota and throughout the country in police shooting cases.

Freeman announced in March 2016 he would not use a grand jury in a case involving the shooting death of Jamar Clark, who died of a gunshot wound to the head after struggling with two Minneapolis Police officers. The statement issued by his office at that time acknowledged “a growing discussion that grand juries may no longer serve the present evolving standards of justice, accountability and transparency.”

Freeman noted that the grand jury process is private and that the basis of its decision on whether or not to bring charges is confidential. That the names of those serving on grand juries are not made public creates “a perceived lack of accountability,” he said.

“For me, grand juries should no longer be used in police shooting cases in Hennepin County,” he said.

Freeman ultimately declined to bring charges against the two officers in the Clark case, Mark Ringgenberg and Dustin Schwarze.

Reacting to the news in the Damond case, Mayor Jacob Frey’s office issued the following statement: “Arriving at the right decision requires the right facts and complete truth. No institution — including the City of Minneapolis — should stand in the way of uncovering that truth.”

Ward 13 Council Member Linea Palmisano, who represents the Fulton neighborhood where Damond was killed, said Wednesday she would “welcome all mechanisms available” to seek answers in the case.

“Just a couple of hours after the event, Justine’s neighbors began asking really important questions about what exactly happened that night,” Palmisano said. “… We still don’t have answers six months later.”

“Our entire community stands with the Damond family and those neighbros as we continue to seek justice for Justine,” she added.