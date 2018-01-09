Fire damages Lyndale Avenue residence

The Minneapolis Fire Department said no people were injured in a Jan. 8 fire at 3627 Lyndale Ave. S.

The Minneapolis Fire Department has not determined the cause of an early morning fire Jan. 8 at 3627 Lyndale Ave. S.

Assistant Chief Bryan Tyner said all residents evacuated the house, and firefighters carried a dog and cat out of the premises. He said the fire started on the first floor and spread to the second floor and attic.

“We were able to get it put out relatively quickly using hose lines,” he said.

He said that while pets take a back seat to people, firefighters rescue pets they find during searches of a home. Fire officials are trained in performing CPR to cats and dogs, he said.

“If we find them, we’re going to get them out,” he said.