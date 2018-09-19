Early voting begins Sept. 21

Election Day falls on Nov. 6, but voters can head to the polls as early as Sept. 21.

The first day of absentee voting for the general election is also the day Minneapolis’ Early Vote Center opens at 217 3rd St. S., on block from City Hall. Any Minneapolis resident can cast an in-person absentee at the center, no matter their address.

Included on the ballot are federal offices, including both Minnesota senators and all House seats; statewide offices, including governor, secretary of state, state auditor, Minnesota attorney general and state representatives; Hennepin County sheriff, county attorney and commissioners in districts 2, 3 and 4; Minneapolis School Board offices, including two at-large seats and representatives in districts 1, 3 and 5; and various judicial offices.

Also on the ballot in Minneapolis is a charter amendment that would allow more neighborhood restaurants to serve hard liquor in addition to beer and wine. Voters will also see two questions related to Minneapolis Public Schools: one to increase the current operating referendum levy, raising $18 million annually, and another to establish a capital projects levy, raising $12 million annually. The capital projects levy is intended to fund regular maintenance and upgrades to district technology, freeing up funds currently committed to those objectives for other projects.

The Early Voting Center will be open 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until Oct. 19. Weekday voting hours extend to 7 a.m.–6 p.m. from Oct. 22 through Nov. 2.

The center opens for the final two weekends leading up to Election Day, Oct. 27–28 and Nov. 3–4. On those two weekends, the center will be open 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday and noon–5 p.m. Sunday.

The center opens for the final time 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Nov. 5, the day before Election Day.