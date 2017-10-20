Voter Guide: Ward 8

Four candidates are vying for the seat vacated by progressive Council Member Elizabeth Glidden, who is stepping down after three terms.

Candidate Andrea Jenkins is Glidden’s former policy aide, and she’s spent more than two years recording transgender oral histories at the University of Minnesota Libraries. Jenkins would become the first transgender woman elected to a major city council, according to the Victory Fund. She’s the current leader in fundraising, and she holds endorsements from Glidden and the DFL.

Equity is a common thread in Jenkins’ policy positions. She’s campaigning to treat youth violence as a public health issue, repeal ordinances that target people of color and the poor, decriminalize marijuana and hold police accountable when they violate protocol. She wants to prioritize pedestrian and bike safety, work with regional partners on affordable housing policy, develop more senior housing, and develop a city Office of Arts and Culture to support artists.

Two candidates from the Green and Libertarian parties said the DFL has controlled the Council for too long.

Green Party member Terry White is a marketing operations manager in health care, and he’s been active in the Green Party since 1992. He wants to expand protected bike lanes, track the city’s “carbon budget” and expand public transportation and heated bus stops. He wants to include affordable housing in all new developments and strengthen the Civil Rights Department.

White also wants to start a scorecard for transparent budgeting and support community daycare options to help reduce the cost of childcare. He continues to raise concerns about public funding for U.S. Bank Stadium that bypassed a citywide vote.

Libertarian and Minneapolis “newcomer” David Holsinger said the $15 minimum wage will do nothing to improve the economy. He said full-scale reform of the police department requires a nationwide search to replace the new Chief Medaria Arradondo with a reformer outside the MPD, and he wants officers to carry professional liability insurance. In response to a question about supporting and preserving affordable housing, he said there is “absolutely no role” for the city on the issue, except with regard to public safety.

Candidate April Kane lobbied for five years to pass Erin’s Law, which relates to a school program to help children prevent and report sexual abuse.

David Holsinger

Neighborhood: Kingfield

Current job: Product Manager at Reeher, LLC, a Saint Paul company that makes software used by higher education advancement for fundraising

Endorsements: Libertarian Party of Minnesota, Burnsville City Council member Cara Schulz

Experience: Previous candidate for State Representative; previous Libertarian Party Chair for the 2nd congressional district

Fundraising total: No funds reported in campaign finance pre-primary report

Website: daveholsinger.com

Facebook: facebook.com/DaveForWard8

Twitter: @DaveForWard8

Terry White

Neighborhood: Field

Current job: Marketing Operations Manager at Prime Therapeutics

Endorsements: Cam Gordon, Ward 2 City Council Member; Billy Menz, Lyndale School teacher & Park Board District 1 candidate; Samatha Pree-Stinson, City Council candidate Ward 3; LaTrisha Vetaw, at-large candidate for Park Board

Experience: Interprets government regulations related to Medicare in current position. Previously served as creative manager and procurement manager for UnitedHealth Group. Received “innovations” award for effort that saved several million dollars.

Fundraising total: $910 through July 25

Website: terryforward8.org

Facebook: facebook.com/terryward8

Twitter: @TerryForWard8

Andrea Jenkins

Neighborhood: Bryant

Current job: Oral Historian at University of Minnesota’s Elmer Andersen Library

Key endorsements: DFL, Congressman Keith Ellison, Council Member Elizabeth Glidden, AFSCME, AFL-CIO MPLS, Our Revolution, Trans United, Take Action MN, OutFront MN, Women Winning, SEIU MN State Council, Stonewall DFL, Minnesota Nurses Association, Victory Fund

Experience: Policy aide to council members Robert Lilligren and Elizabeth Glidden; nonprofit executive director and consultant; Hennepin County employment specialist; Intermedia Arts board chair; poet and writer

Fundraising total: $29,383 (January 1, 2016 through July 25, 2017)

Website: andreajenkinsforward8.org

Facebook: facebook.com/AndreaForWard8

Twitter: @andreaforward8

April Kane

Neighborhood: Bancroft

Current job: Accountant

Key endorsements: None sought

Experience: Five years of lobbying to pass Erin’s Law, an optional school program to help prevent and report sexual abuse.

Fundraising total: No outside fundraising

Website: Erin’s Law MN on YouTube, according to campaign filing