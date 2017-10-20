Voter Guide: Ward 7

In the most competitive 7th Ward race in years, three candidates are calling for a change to Council Member Lisa Goodman’s long-held seat, while Goodman is emphasizing her experience and reputation for effectiveness. Challengers have made council member outreach a central issue in the campaign: Janne Flisrand wants to see more inclusion of renters and other groups, Teqen Zéa-Aida wants to use his identity and diverse connections to unite all corners of the ward.

Republican Joe Kovacs is campaigning to reverse the City Council decision to raise the minimum wage. Flisrand, by contrast, supported a wage raise without an exemption for tipped workers, and has highlighted Goodman’s skepticism while the issue was under study. While Goodman voted to approve the wage hike, she said the debate “could have used a lot more compromise and nuance,” and cautioned that the city may need to adjust if wages hurt small business.

The DFL couldn’t reach an endorsement in this race, which covers the neighborhoods surrounding Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles as well as Downtown West and Loring Park.

Goodman cites accomplishments throughout her 20-year council tenure that include founding the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, authoring changes to allow food trucks, creating a partnership that built Gold Medal Park and expanding housing downtown.

Flisrand helped found the Minneapolis Bicycle Coalition (now Our Streets MPLS) and worked as a consultant to ensure that Minnesota’s affordable housing is green and healthy for residents. She also writes for streets.mn about topics like transit and the Hennepin Avenue streetscape.

Zéa-Aida founded the modeling agency Vision, where he worked to see diversity and inclusion in advertising. He later founded the City Wide Artists gallery, which is currently exhibiting emerging photographers of color at 15th & Nicollet.

Kovacs has a background in educational software training and worked as resident manager at the Ronald McDonald House of the Red River Valley.

One flash point in the race came at a candidate forum, when Goodman handed Zéa-Aida her chewed gum. She said it was an attempt at humor and not meant to be disrespectful; Zéa-Aida responded by calling her a “master of nasty politics.”

Regarding bikeways, Goodman, Kovacs and Zéa-Aida have called for a balance among stakeholders, while Flisrand calls for prioritizing the most vulnerable road users first.

All of the candidates have said they want to further reform the police department. All candidates also support more affordable housing: Goodman by offering landlord incentives to keep rents low; Kovacs by divesting assets rather than raising taxes; Flisrand through a policy proposal to preserve existing affordable housing; and Zéa-Aida through rent control and rent stabilization.

Janne Flisrand

Neighborhood: Lowry Hill

Current job: Currently campaigning full time. Owner of Flisrand Consulting since 2001, where she convenes “diverse stakeholders to solve complex shared problems” with a focus on housing and the environment.

Endorsements: OutFront Minnesota, Take Action, DFL Environmental Caucus, Minnesota Young DFL (MYDFL), Our Revolution Twin Cities, Ward 10 Council Member Lisa Bender

Experience: co-founder of Minneapolis Bicycle Coalition (now Our Streets MPLS); owner/occupant of rental property; Minneapolis Energy Vision Advisory Committee member; leader of Minnesota Green Communities; blogger for American Public Media’s “Marketplace”; streets.mn writer and board member; Lowry Hill neighborhood volunteer; Hawthorne neighborhood staffer

Fundraising total: $64,253.35 (January 1, 2016 through July 25, 2017)

Teqen Zéa-Aida

Neighborhood: Loring Park

Current job: Founding director of the contemporary art gallery City Wide Artists; semi-retired founding owner of Vision Management Group, Inc.

Endorsements: None

Experience: 20-plus hears at the helm of small business Vision Management Group, a modeling agency

Fundraising total: No fundraising reported before July 25

Lisa Goodman

Neighborhood: Cedar-Isles-Dean

Current job: 7th Ward council member

Key endorsements: Senator Al Franken, Governor Mark Dayton, WomenWinning, Firefighters Local 82, Stonewall DFL, AFSCME Council 5, Minnesota Nurses Association, Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation, Teamsters Joint Council 32, Building Trades

Experience: Paul Wellstone campaign staffer; executive director, NARAL Pro-Choice Minnesota; five-term council member

Fundraising total: $159,830.41 (January 1, 2014 through July 25, 2017)

Joe Kovacs

Neighborhood: Downtown West

Current job: Campaigning full-time

Key endorsements: MNGOP

Experience: Training specialist for educational software company; vice president of volunteer-based college organization; tutor for low-income students

Fundraising total: $817.21 through July 25

