Voter Guide: Ward 6

DFLer Abdi Warsame became the first Somali-American city council member in the U.S. when he was elected in 2013. This year, he faces a serious challenge from another Somali-American, Mohamud Noor.

Noor is a former Minneapolis School Board member and candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives. He criticized Warsame for not representing all Ward 6 residents during his tern and for not pushing hard enough on issues such as the minimum wage.

Warsame, former executive director of the Riverside Plaza Tenants Association, said he’s found success over the last four years standing up for some of Minneapolis “toughest” issues. His top priorities include public safety, affordable housing, creating a cooperative mall and strengthening environmental regulations.

The two went through a contentious process this past spring for the DFL endorsement. After a chaotic caucus night in April, Noor decided to skip the DFL endorsement convention in May. Warsame earned the party’s endorsement.

In 2014, Warsame endorsed Noor’s opponent for the Minnesota House, Rep. Phyllis Kahn, in a primary race Noor eventually lost. Two years later, Warsame backed Noor in a three-way race between Kahn, Noor and Ilhan Omar for the seat. Omar won the primary and the seat.

Republican Fadumo Yusuf is also in the Ward 6 race but did not respond to requests for comment.

Mohamud Noor

Neighborhood: Cedar-Riverside

Current job: Executive director of Confederation of Somali Communities

Endorsements: Our Revolution Twin Cities, Outfront MN, Take Action MN, state representatives Ilhan Omar, Karen Clark and Susan Allen, Mayor Betsy Hodges

Experience: System administrator for Hennepin County and Minnesota Department of Human Services; appointee to the governor’s Council of Black Minnesotans; longtime union activist for the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees; former Minneapolis Board of Education director

Fundraising total: $19,300 (Jan. 1, 2017—July 25, 2017)

Website: votenoor.com

Facebook: /VoteNoorWard6

Twitter: @mohamudnoor

Abdi Warsame

Neighborhood:

Current job: Ward 6 City Council member

Endorsements: DFL, Minnesota Nurses Association, SEIU, Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation, AFSCME, and the Minnesota Fire Fighters Local 82

Experience: One term as Ward 6 Council Member; former executive director of the Riverside Plaza Tenants Association; former board chair of the Cedar-Riverside Neighborhood Revitalization Program; Operations Officer: Institutional Retirement and Trust – Wells Fargo

Fundraising total: $142,052.23 (Jan. 1, 2014—July 25, 2017)

Website: votewarsame.com

Facebook: /Abdiwarsame6

Twitter: @AbdiYWarsame

Fadumo Yusuf

Did not respond