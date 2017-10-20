Voter Guide: Ward 11

Affordable housing, equity and constituent responsiveness are among the issues that have risen to the top of the three-way Ward 11 race.

Two-term Council Member John Quincy faces challenges from Jeremy Schroeder, a lawyer who works in the nonprofit sector, and Erica Mauter, an engineer by trade who administers an arts program. None earned the DFL endorsement this summer, but Schroeder won the most votes from delegates.

All agree that the city needs more affordable housing, but they differ slightly on how they’d bring that about. Mauter and Schroeder would like to see a strategy that includes the idea of inclusionary zoning, or requiring developers to make a certain percentage of units affordable or pay a fee. Quincy downplays the feasibility of such a policy.

All three have encouraged increasing city support for city funds and programs to preserve and incentivize development of affordable housing projects.

Mauter and Schroeder have also knocked Quincy for what they see as a lack of constituent responsiveness. Both said they would like a council member from Ward 11 who is more engaged and communicative with residents.

Quincy says he’s the most responsive of all City Council members and meets with the most people on a personal level at coffee shops. He notes his experience in local causes, his relationships with elected officials and respect from city staff.

Erica Mauter

Neighborhood: Tangletown

Current job: Executive director, Twin Cities Women’s Choir

Endorsements: State representatives Susan Allen, Karen Clark and Ilhan Omar, TakeAction Minnesota, OutFront Minnesota, Minnesota Young DFL, DFL Environmental Caucus Women Winning, The Collective PAC

Experience: Leader of a local arts nonprofit; chemical engineer who worked 12 years in the food and pharmaceutical industries; board member, Headwaters Foundation for Justice; appointee, City of Minneapolis Capital Long-Range Improvement Committee

Fundraising total: $19,523.33 (Jan. 1, 2016—July 25, 2017)

Website: ericamauter.org

Facebook:/EricaForMpls

Twitter: @ericamauter

John Quincy

Neighborhood: Page

Current job: Ward 11 City Council member

Endorsements: R.T. Rybak, state senators Scott Dibble and Jeff Hayden, state representatives Paul Thissen, Jean Wagenius and Frank Hornstein, Hennepin County commissioners Peter McLaughlin and Debbie Goettel, Stonewall DFL, Minnesota Nurses Association, SEIU, AFSCME, Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation AFL-CIO, Minneapolis Building & Construction Trades Council, among other labor organizations and neighbors

Experience: Two-term City Council Member; majority leader; chair of Ways & Means/Budget Committee

Fundraising total: $52,371.59 (Jan. 1, 2014—July 25, 2017)

Website: JohnMQuincy.org

Facebook: /NeighborsforJohnQuincy

Twitter: @JohnQuincyMPLS

Jeremy Schroeder

Neighborhood: Diamond Lake

Current job: Policy director, Minnesota Housing Partnership

Endorsements: Firefighters Local 82, DFL Environmental Caucus, Twin Cities Our Revolution

Relevant experience: Former executive director, Common Cause Minnesota (nonprofit, nonpartisan citizen’s lobby); vice chair, Hale-Page, Diamond Lake Community Association; former board member, Amnesty International USA; former national strategy counsel, National Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty; former executive director, Illinois Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty

Fundraising total: $7,968.29 (Jan. 1, 2016—July 25, 2017)

Website: jeremyschroeder.org

Facebook: /jeremyforminneapolis

Twitter: @jeremyschroeder