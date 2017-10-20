Voter Guide: Ward 10

Council Member Lisa Bender’s progressive stamp on the 10th Ward has generated challengers raising concerns about the impact of her agenda. Bender’s busy four-year term involved advocating for a $15 minimum wage, safe and sick time, expanded bikeways, a new Lowry Hill East historic district, accessory dwelling units (or “granny flats”) and the expansion of pedestrian-oriented design rules that boost density along commercial corridors in Uptown.

Candidate Saralyn Romanishan is known for administering the Minneapolis Residents for Responsible Development Coalition Facebook page, which critiques development proposals and advocates for preserving the existing character of Minneapolis. She works for Metro Transit and volunteers with the Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association.

David Schorn works as a teacher and coach in Brooklyn Center.

Bruce Lundeen, a Vietnam veteran and frequent candidate for public office, operates Bruce Arnold Mechanical and owns rental property.

How to handle parking has emerged as a disagreement between the candidates.

While Bender worked to limit parking in new development near transit to reduce housing costs and prioritize bike lanes over parking on portions of 26th and 28th streets, all of her challengers raised parking as an issue of concern. Lundeen said parking is a “nightmare”; Schorn said neighborhoods are overwhelmed and 28th Street has become a “disaster”; and Romanishan said the cost of housing has continued to climb despite the new parking rules.

Romanishan said city policy has made Ward 10 a “gold mine” for developers, and said proposals are rarely denied. She blamed Bender for a loss of affordable housing in recent years, saying that gentrification is causing the ward to lose its diversity.

Bender, in response, said it’s irresponsible to suggest the city shouldn’t build more housing for growing numbers of residents. And she countered that extensive engagement with neighbors and city staff readies projects for approval before they reach a Planning Commission vote.

Candidates want to address rising rents in the ward, with the exception of Lundeen, a landlord who would prefer to improve the economy and boost incomes. Bender wants to make it harder to evict residents and find a way to intervene at the point of an affordable apartment sale. Romanishan wants legal representation for tenants, a “just cause” eviction ordinance, better data on landlords and better-trained inspectors. Schorn would like to see more rent-to-own options, lower property taxes at properties that keep units affordable, and better use of vacant lots.

David Schorn

Neighborhood: The Wedge

Current job: Social studies teacher, Brooklyn Center Schools

Endorsements: Minneapolis Police Federation

Experience: Social Studies teacher for 30 years; high school coach for 32 years; spokesperson for same sex marriage and PFLAG; landscaping and painting business proprietor; past Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association board member; Kids Voting of MN and We The People Coordinator 1987-2016; past union president of Education Minnesota–Brooklyn Center

Fundraising total: $100 through July 25

Website: Schorn410.com

Facebook: facebook.com/Schorn410/

Twitter: Schorn410.com

Bruce Lundeen

Neighborhood: Whittier

Current job: Self-employed

Endorsements: Minneapolis City Republican Committee

Experience: Vietnam veteran with the U.S. Marine Corps; fisherman on offshore trawlers; tour boat captain; tug worker in Alaska; proprietor of the refrigeration, air conditioning and heating company Bruce Arnold Mechanical since 1991.

Fundraising total: No fundraising reported

Website: bruceforcitycouncil.com

Facebook: facebook.com/bruceforcitycouncil

Saralyn Romanishan

Neighborhood: The Wedge

Current job: Metro Transit

Endorsements: Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1005

Experience: Volunteer and elected board member with Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association; block leader; founding member, Minneapolis Residents for Responsible Development Coalition

Fundraising total: $1,605 through July 25

Website: saralynforward10.net

Facebook: facebook.com/SaralynForWard10

Twitter: @Saralyn4Ward10

Lisa Bender

Neighborhood: The Wedge

Current job: 10th Ward council member

Key endorsements: Our Revolution – Twin Cities, Outfront MN, Minnesota Young DFL, Stonewall DFL Caucus, DFL Environmental Caucus, SEIU MN, Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation, AFL-CIO, Minnesota Nurses Association, WomenWinning, Take Action MN

Experience: Former MnDOT Safe Routes to School Coordinator; Minneapolis Bicycle Coalition founder; Zoning and Planning Committee chair; lead author of paid sick time ordinance and minimum wage ordinance

Fundraising total: $104,069.14 (January 1, 2014 through July 25, 2017)

Website: votelisabender.com

Facebook: facebook.com/lisabendermpls

Twitter: @lisabendermpls