Zip line to cross Mississippi during Super Bowl

Visitors to Minneapolis will be able to ride across the Mississippi River via zip line during the week leading up to the Super Bowl. Rendering courtesy Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee

The Mississippi River has been the lifeblood of Minneapolis since the city’s inception, said Maureen Bausch, CEO of the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee.

The committee will give visitors a chance to experience the landmark by zip line during Super Bowl festivities.

From Jan. 26-Feb. 4, a 100-foot-high, nearly 800-foot-long line will run across the river parallel to the bridge across Hennepin Avenue. The committee is selling tickets to ride the line for $30, plus approximately $6 in taxes and fees. It will be limited to 10,000 riders over the 10 days.

“It’s such an unbelievable river,” Bausch said, “and we are lucky enough to be able to, with the cooperation of all of our partners, zip over it.”

Bausch said the committee’s goal with the Super Bowl is to showcase everything wonderful about Minnesota. She said one of the most wonderful things about the state is that the Mississippi River starts here.

The committee really wanted guests to experience the river, she said, but a challenge was that it’s frozen during the winter. The zip line, Bausch said, presents a wonderful way to experience it.

Canada-based Ziptrek Ecotours will operate the zip line with four parallel lines at a time. Riders will travel at speeds of 20 to 30 miles per hour, according to a Host Committee news release.

The lifestyle backpack brand XOOX is sponsoring the zip line. Former Minnesota Vikings safety Robert Griffith founded the brand and is launching it in mid-December, according to the release.

“We decided it was smart to offer a backpack that also had detachable technology,” Griffith said.

Mayor-elect Jacob Frey said the Mississippi River is so emblematic of everything that is Minneapolis and Minnesota and everything it is to be American. He said he remembers being excited about walking across the river to work after first moving to Minneapolis.

“But there’s one thing that I think could be a little bit more American than walking to work crossing the Mississippi River,” he said, “and that’s taking a zip line across the Mississippi River.”

Visitors can purchase tickets online at mnsuperbowl.com/zipline or on Nicollet Mall during the Super Bowl festival. Polaris will transport zip line riders to and from the mall to the zip line launch tower on Nicollet Island.

The zip line is just one of the attractions being offered as part of the festival, known as Super Bowl LIVE. It will also include free concerts on Nicollet Mall by performers such as Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, among other entertainment offerings.

Visit mnsuperbowl.com/super-bowl-live-presented-by-verizon to learn more.