Transit union ratifies contract

The Metropolitan Council and the union representing employees of its transit service reached agreement on a new three-year contract Monday, averting the possibility of a Super Bowl strike.

The roughly 2,500 members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1005 voted 82–18 to ratify the contract, which Met Council officials had described as their last, best offer after months of mediation. Local 1005 represents Metro Transit bus and light rail operators, technicians and office staff.

The contract includes a 2.5 percent wage increase in each of the three years. Met Council also agreed to test new driver safety barriers in buses, a key issue for the union.

Union members voted overwhelmingly in November to reject a previous offer from Met Council and at the same time authorized a strike that was set to begin around the start of Super Bowl LII festivities in Minneapolis.

The union’s last contract expired at the end of July. The new contract will be retroactive to Aug. 1.