Polar Plunge set for Super Bowl festival

Special Olympics Minnesota will host a Polar Plunge in downtown Minneapolis as part of pre-Super Bowl festivities.

The nonprofit will hold the plunge Jan. 30 at the “Verizon Up Stage at Ice Mountain,” to be located at Nicollet Mall & Eighth Street. The NFL and Special Olympics Minnesota will host a flag football game before the plunge.

The organization is hosting the downtown plunge in partnership with the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Super Bowl Host Committee and offer a Polar Plunge experience right in the middle of the excitement,” Dave Dorn, president and CEO of Special Olympics Minnesota, said in a news release. “Instead of trekking to one of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes, participants are invited to plunge into an icy pond that we will create on the streets of downtown Minneapolis exclusively for this event.”

Sports figures, media members, celebrities and corporate teams will take the plunge, according to the release. A full schedule of events hasn’t been published yet.

Only 200 spaces will be available for the general public. Candidates must register online at plungemn.org by Jan. 5 and raise at least $150 to reserve a slot. Incentives are available based on fundraising totals.