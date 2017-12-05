Intermedia Arts retains Colliers for property sale

Intermedia Arts has retained Colliers International as the broker for the sale of its property.

Intermedia Arts has retained Colliers International as its broker for the sale of its property, it announced Tuesday.

The nonprofit’s board and Colliers will develop a process over the coming weeks that will allow consideration of “a range of solutions,” interim board co-chair Omar Akbar wrote in a statement.

“As soon as that process is established, we promise to be in touch with the community,” he wrote. “We want to continue our conversation with people and organizations who care deeply about Intermedia’s mission.”

Akbar also announced that the board has finalized an agreement with the nonprofit St. Paul Neighborhood Network to host the organization’s media-production program for youth, called Media Active. Former Media Active Director Michael Hay will continue to lead the program at its new home.

The board also is exploring partnerships with other organizations interested in continuing Intermedia Arts’ programming, Akbar wrote.

The announcements come more than two months after Intermedia Arts laid off its entire staff as part of a 45-day pause to keep the organization afloat. The organization’s board announced in October plans to move ahead with the sale of its building on the 2800 block of Lyndale Avenue.