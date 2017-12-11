News

City acquires Kmart site

Updated: December 12, 2017 - 9:29 am
A view of Kmart from across Lake Street. File photo
The City of Minneapolis officially became Kmart’s landlord last month, purchasing the site at 10 W. Lake St. from investors for $8 million.

But that’s the only piece of news, according to David Frank, the city’s interim director of Community Planning and Economic Development. Kmart has 36 years remaining on its lease.

The acquisition is part of a long-term goal to reconnect Nicollet Avenue through the site.

Restrictions tied to the property require Kmart’s approval of any new redevelopment next door at the vacant Supervalu site. Although Kmart rejected a proposal in the past, Frank said city officials will try again to find agreement.

“What the city has now acquired — that we’ve never had before — is certainty that the street will be there and the development will happen,” he said. “We just, of course, don’t know when.”

He said the city is not currently pursuing acquisition of other nearby parcels of land.

Businesses on Eat Street are bracing for potential gentrification that could come with reopening the street and redeveloping Lake & Nicollet. City staff who spent time with entrepreneurs heard requests for small spaces, reasonable rents, and opportunities to purchase their buildings.

In response, city officials are exploring the idea of a pilot program aimed to reduce displacement of small businesses near Lake & Nicollet owned by immigrants and people of color. The program would offer advice on topics like marketing, property purchases and leases in large projects. City staff have also suggested addressing displacement in city plans for the area, and focusing on small business when soliciting redevelopment proposals.

The 2018 budget includes $50,000 for a Commercial Land Trust Pilot to identify properties that might be candidates for ownership in a land trust.

  • M Reinhardt

    This is good news. In support of re-opening sooner, I seldom hear about the public safety hazard for transit riders due to the closure of Nicollet. To me this is a serious and overlooked problem. Today bus riders transfer at 2 places along Lake street – at First and at Blaisdell. That means twice as many hazardous points for them as pedestrians trying to catch a bus. The re-opening of Nicollet would mean a reduction in hazards for bus riders. I suspect that these intersections already rank high as hazardous to pedestrians – especially as they try to run against street lights to make a bus connection.
    Data about pedestrian hazards plus interviews with bus drivers for #18 and #21 buses would support the argument to re-open soon because the Nicollet street closure has become a public safety hazard in our city.

  • KJPMPLS

    Riders would still get on/off at both First and Blaisdell but would also then do the same at Nicollet. The difference being that there would be a much busier Transit station at Nicollet which would concentrate pedestrians to that corner. The major safety concerns with this behemoth is #1) it’s huge, #2) it’s deserted, #3) it has many hiding places and #4) there is a long way to go (exterior of property) for help if someone is in trouble. Opening the avenue and promoting small businesses on both sides of Nicollet as well as along Lake Street eliminates at least three of those issues.

  • M Reinhardt

    I think we’re on the same page about re-opening Nicollet sooner than 36 years. Yes to a busier transit station at Nicollet & Lake which would eliminate stops at Blaisdell and First. They only reason #18 buses stop at those intersections now is because they have to drive around the Kmart behemoth. Picture that gone plus the addition of more small business along both streets and that’s a win for all.

  • KJPMPLS

    Good point about the 18, but the 21 would still stop at all three corners. The 53 would also only stop at Nicollet, as it is a limited stop bus.

  • Sans Comedy

    Kmart has 36 years left on the lease, but Sears/Kmart doesn’t have 36 months left as a company. This will resolve itself shortly enough.

