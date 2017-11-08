Palmisano coasts to re-election

Linea Palmisano won re-election by a wide margin Tuesday and will serve a second term as the Ward 13 City Council member.

Palmisano took 9,404 first-choice votes (83 percent), enough to be declared the unofficial winner after just one round of counting. Bob Reuer, a small business owner who also ran against Palmisano in 2013, won 1,832 first-choice votes (16 percent).

Only the three-way Ward 12 race had a more lopsided result on election night, with incumbent City Council Member Andrew Johnson winning re-election on the strength of 8,874 first-choice votes (87 percent).

Palmisano said she was “really pleased” with the result. She said her opponent ran on “the idea that some of these things we have been doing at City Hall are unwise,” a criticism she said she would take seriously, pledging to move forward with Reuer and his supporters in mind.

Reuer, the owner of a sewer and drain company, presented himself as a candidate who would dig his heels in at City Hall. He said the municipal minimum wage, paid sick time ordinance and restrictions on menthol cigarette sales were hurting small businesses.

Reuer posted this message to his Twitter account the morning after Election Day: “To all who supported me in the city council election I want to say thank you! I truly appreciated all of the hard work and dedication that went into my campaign.”

Palmisano won her Ward 13 seat in 2013. The ward was previously represented by Betsy Hodges, who that year won her campaign for mayor.