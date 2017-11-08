Lisa Bender wins second term

Council Member Lisa Bender is the first 10th Ward candidate to return for a second term in 20 years, winning with 64 percent of first-choice votes.

Candidate Saralyn Romanishan received 20.6 percent of first-choice votes, David Schorn received 9 percent and Bruce Lundeen received 5.5 percent.

Bender said she was honored by the win.

“Onward,” she said in a social media post.

Romanishan thanked supporters “for fighting the good fight.” The night of the election, the Facebook page she administers, Minneapolis Residents for Responsible Development Coalition, updated its name to Minneapolis Coalition for Responsible Governance “to better suit the role we have grown into.”

Bender’s campaign emphasized her work to raise the minimum wage, pass paid sick time, focus on racial equity, and pass a Complete Streets policy that prioritizes biking and walking. At a candidate forum last fall, Bender said in a closing statement that constituents should practice respectful dialogue and acknowledge that fellow residents have different opinions.

“As your council member I serve all of you,” she said. “…I would ask that we find a way to work together better when I am re-elected in November.”