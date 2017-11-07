Frey leads on election night

Jacob Frey led the Minneapolis mayor’s contest on election night, taking nearly 25 percent of first-choice votes with all precincts reporting, according to unofficial returns reported by the Secretary of State’s Office.

The Ward 3 City Council member campaigned on a “fresh start” for a city facing strained relations between the community and its police department, an affordable housing crunch and some of the nation’s widest racial disparities. A Virginia native and attorney, Frey was in a strong position to take the mayor’s office after one term representing a ward that includes the booming North Loop.

Trailing him in the unofficial first-choice vote tally was Tom Hoch, who founded the Hennepin Theater Trust and served as its president and CEO; Mayor Betsy Hodges; State Rep. Raymond Dehn, who represents parts of North and Downtown; and attorney and activist Nekima Levy-Pounds.

Hodges appeared at her campaign’s election night party at Gandhi Mahal restaurant about an hour after polls closed. She was greeted with cheers from about 50 supporters, but shortly after taking the stage acknowledged she faced long odds.

“The numbers don’t look great for me,” she said in a hoarse-sounding voice, noting it would take at least until the next day to tabulate final results in the city’s third ranked-choice election.

Official 2017 election results won’t be determined until voters’ second and third choices are tallied, a process the city elections office said could take days. Votes in the mayoral contest were to be counted before elections officials moved on to calculating final tallies in the City Council, Park Board and Board of Estimate and Taxation races also on this year’s ballot.

Several City Council races were determined on election night in wards where one candidate passed the 50-percent-plus-one threshold required to win a ranked-choice election. Council members Cam Gordon (Ward 2), Lisa Goodman (Ward 7), Lisa Bender (Ward 10), Andrew Johnson (Ward 12) and Linea Palmisano (Ward 13) reclaimed their seats, and Andrea Jenkins took 5,762 votes (73 percent) to win a four-way race for the open Ward 8 seat. Jenkins’ supporters declared her the first openly trans woman to win a city council seat in a major U.S. city.

During 35 days of early voting, more than 11,000 ballots were cast, setting a city record. There were 239,750 registered voters in Minneapolis on Election Day, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.