Bde Maka Ska recommended by County Board

The Hennepin County Board on Nov. 21 voted to recommend changing the name of Lake Calhoun to Bde Maka Ska, which means “Lake White Earth” in Dakota.

The commissioners approved the recommendation on a 4-3 vote. It means the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources commissioner, Tom Landwehr, will now decide whether or not to move the name change forward to the U.S. Geographic Board on Names for final approval.

The County Board’s vote was a milestone in what’s been a controversial process. Supporters have argued the change would be a way to honor and teach about the area’s Dakota history, which they say has been forgotten over the years. Opponents argue that there are ways of recognizing the dual history without changing the name.

At the Nov. 21 County Board meeting, Commissioner Peter McLaughlin said he thought renaming the lake reflected “our values, our history and our aspirations.”

Place names can trigger discussions, thinking and understanding, he said, and renaming the lake would be a step in the right direction of recognizing the role of Native American people in the U.S.

Beyond reconciliation, he said changing the name would be an act of teaching and respect, noting that it would generate questions from young people.

Commissioner Linda Higgins worked to shoot down the argument that Bde Maka Ska shouldn’t be the name because it’s hard to pronounce. She said she didn’t know how to pronounce a lot of names when she first moved to Minnesota but that pronunciation got easier with time.

Commissioner Jan Callison said she agreed with McLaughlin and Higgins that names matter. In an attempt to respond to arguments on both sides of the issue, she offered an amendment that both names be used.

Callison noted Star Tribune research that found that Lake Calhoun has had many names over the years. She added that, while Minnesota has a history of using Native American names, most of those names have been Anglicized so it’s not confusing for an eye used to English.

She said she fears that people will resort to using a nickname because they are not comfortable with the name.

“For this name, they’ll pick Lake Bde, and I think that’s just a sin for this lake,” she said.

Commissioner Mike Opat voiced support for the resolution, saying that it would be a win-win. He said he’s never received more email or phone traffic on an issue and that it’s been decidedly one sided against changing the name.

Commissioner Marion Greene questioned whether grassroots organizing on this issue was indicative of how people actually feel about the change. She said she appreciated the sentiment of finding middle ground but that one name would come in second in an arrangement like that.

Callison’s amendment failed on a 4-3 vote, with Greene, McLaughlin, Higgins and Commissioner Debbie Goettel voting against it.

Goettel said she heard a roughly 50-50 split of comments for and against in her district. She said society doesn’t have to change every name that falls out of favor but should make a statement. Changing the name would right a historical wrong, she said.

Commissioner Jeff Johnson said he wouldn’t support the change because he doesn’t believe the national frenzy to rename buildings and more accomplishes anything other than to widen divisions.

He said changing the name would change history, adding that many other early American figures, such as Washington and Lincoln, held views found repugnant today.

“Once we start this, it will not end, and I’m absolutely convinced of that,” he said.

He said he thinks the focus should be on teaching children about all sides of American history rather than on changing names.

Greene said it’s inconvenient to acknowledge that Calhoun was an advocate for slavery and white supremacy. But she said it’s important to face that truth and learn something from it.

She noted the extensive process the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board went through in recommending a name change, adding that many people at a forum she hosted on Nov. 20 supported the change.

She questioned whether the county should want to elevate Lake Calhoun’s namesake, John C. Calhoun, who was a supporter of slavery.

The motion to recommend a name change passed with Greene, McLaughlin, Higgins and Goettel in support.

Pete Boulay of the DNR said a state decision wouldn’t take too long. Approval from the federal board could take longer, Boulay said, because they notify Native American tribes and give them time to respond.