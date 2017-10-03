Intermedia Arts hits pause

The Intermedia Arts board laid off all staff while it works to fix financial problems.

Intermedia Arts laid off all staff Sept. 29 as part of a 45-day pause aimed to keep the cash-strapped organization alive.

“The purpose of this period is to engage with our funders and other stakeholders to see if there is a way that Intermedia Arts can continue to serve its mission,” said interim Board Co-chair Omar Akbar.

He said Intermedia Arts has significant debts, a building that needs investment, a wide range of programs, and very little general operating funds. The financial issues have developed over several years’ time, he said.

The board may consider a sale of the Intermedia Arts building at 2822 Lyndale Ave. S., but such action would only be done in accordance with the group’s mission, he said.

Akbar said that throughout the 45-day break, he hopes to keep the doors open for tenants who office out of the building and continue to operate scheduled events.

“We promise to be communicative,” Akbar said.