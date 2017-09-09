Man dies in early-morning shooting near 35W

A man was found dead after an early-morning shooting Saturday near Interstate 35W in the Kingfield neighborhood.

Officers from the Fifth Precinct responded to the 4500 block of Stevens Avenue South around 2:52 a.m. in response to several 911 callers who heard the sound of gunshots. One of the callers reported a vehicle crashed into the freeway sound wall just east of Stevens Avenue South.

Officers found a man dead inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. It is believed that the suspect and victim were known to each other. No one is in custody related to this case.

Investigators from the Minneapolis Police Department’s Homicide Unit and MPD’s Crime Lab will be investigating the homicide.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man’s name and the exact cause of his death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to text their tip into 847411 (TIP411). Enter MPD, a space and then the information. These text messages are assigned a tip number and the police department has no way of identifying the source of the information. All texts are anonymous. People may also call the MPD TIP Line at 612-692-TIPS (8477).