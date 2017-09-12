Damond investigation now with Hennepin County Attorney

A photo of Justine Damond next to an Australian flag on the state of the Lake Harriet Bandshell, where hundreds gathered Aug. 11 to remember the woman shot and killed by police in July. Photo by Dylan Thomas

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office will begin its review of the July 15 shooting death of Justine Damond after announcing Tuesday that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had submitted its findings in the case.

Damond was shot by Officer Mohamed Noor of the Minneapolis Police Department, who responded to a 911 call placed by the Fulton neighborhood resident reporting a possible assault. Not long after pulling into the alley behind Damond’s 51st & Washburn home, Noor shot Damond through the driver’s side window of his squad car.

There was no video of the shooting, even though Noor and his partner were both wearing body cameras.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said his office would review the case and make a decision on whether or not to file charges against Noor. While in the past an officer-involved shooting case would be turned over to a grand jury, Freeman halted that practice following the November 2015 death of 24-year-old Jamar Clark, who was shot in the head and killed during a struggle with two Minneapolis police officers.

Freeman decided not to charge the officers in that case, Mark Ringgenberg and Dustin Schwarze, citing officer statements and DNA evidence that indicated Clark tried to grab Ringgenberg’s gun during the attempted arrest.

Freeman has said he expects to make a decision on charges for Noor before the end of the year. Tuesday’s announcement noted that Freeman could request additional investigation by the BCA during its review, and stated that the office had no other public statements to make on the case at this time.