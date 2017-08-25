Moped accident kills Tangletown resident

Tangletown resident Scott Dean Einbinder died Aug. 16 of injuries sustained in an Aug. 2 moped accident.

Einbinder, age 61, was a driving a moped that collided with another vehicle at 64th & Nicollet in Richfield, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. He died of respiratory complications due to multiple blunt force injuries.

The Richfield Police Department declined to share information about the crash, as the accident is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly $4,000 to benefit Open Arms of Minnesota, where Einbinder cooked and volunteered. The nonprofit delivers free meals to people with life-threatening illnesses in the metro.

“Scott’s love of life was contagious, his passions numerous and diverse, and his sudden passing left a hole in the large community who held him so dear,” states Einbinder’s obituary.

The obituary said Einbinder’s love of the North Woods drew him to raise his family in Minnesota. He worked as a stay-at-home dad, enjoyed guitar, played racquetball at the St. Anthony Athletic Club, and hosted an annual solstice party that was “like a second Christmas to him.”

“Although widely known for his smile and infectious laugh, nothing lit him up brighter than his granddaughter Charlie, who brought such joy to his last years,” states the obituary.