Uptown hotel fire ruled arson

Investigators ruled arson was the cause of two small fires found burning inside early July 23 in an under-construction hotel in Uptown, Battalion Chief Bryan Tyner said.

Firefighters were called to the Moxy Uptown at Lake & Emerson shortly after 4 a.m. and found construction debris had been piled in two areas and set on fire. Investigators determined the fires were intentionally set because “there really wasn’t any other source of ignition” in the area, Tyner said.

He said the fires were set in a part of the structure that was mainly poured concrete, “so there really wasn’t a whole lot to burn.” There was no significant damage reported.

Graves Hospitality began construction on the hotel, which will be six-stories and have 124 rooms when it opens, late last summer. Moxy is a Marriot franchise targeting Millennial-generation travelers.

Graves Hospitality posted a link to a news story on the fire to the company Facebook page with the comment: “Always interesting being in the hotel business… Fortunately all is well and project is moving full steam ahead.”