“Scaffold” Sculpture Garden piece will come down

Even before the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden opens to the public, the Walker Art Center has decided to dismantle one of the pieces. Los Angeles-based artist Sam Durant’s piece “Scaffold,” modeled after seven historical public execution sites, met with protest from people who said the piece is insensitive to Native American history.

The architecture incorporates the gallows from the executions of 38 Dakota men in Mankato in 1862.

Painted signs in reaction to the piece stated: “Our trauma is not your art,” “native sites are NOT your playground” and “Take it down.”

“As an indigenous artist that does both installation and public artwork, I understand the value of provocative work. But the work of Sam Durant is not art. It is an act of violence,” Ashley Fairbanks wrote in a May 27 essay in City Pages. “It is a slap in the face of the Dakota people, whose families were hung on a nearly identical gallows in the town square of Mankato. This piece, erected without consultation of the Dakota community, is a reminder that might be a thoughtful conversation/play structure for the white children of Kenwood, but it’s a trigger of five centuries of historical trauma in the indigenous community.”

Walker Art Center Executive Director Olga Viso said in a statement that she didn’t anticipate how the work would be received by Native audiences. She said staff anticipated a discussion about the nation’s use of capital punishment, and said she regrets the pain that the sculpture has caused the Dakota community and others.

Vigo said the Walker would dismantle the sculpture and meet with Dakota elders next week to discuss the details.

“Durant’s sculpture raises complex questions about how contentious moments in history are remembered. It raises deeper questions still about how, why, by whom, and for whom. As an institution that champions the work of living artists, we also champion the freedom of expression extended to artists and audiences alike,” she said. “We recognize, however, that the siting of ‘Scaffold’ in our state, on a site that is only a short distance from Mankato, raises unique concerns. We recognize the decision to exhibit this work might cause some to question the Walker’s sensitivity to Native audiences and audiences in Minnesota more familiar with this dark history.”

She said Durant is open to removing the sculpture, saying “It’s just wood and metal — nothing compared to the lives and histories of the Dakota people.”

Durant said in a film by Gavin Turnbull that the piece might look like a jungle gym to kids. He said visitors can explore the line between childhood and the final points of life.

“You don’t usually get to stand on top of an artwork and have a conversation,” he said.

According to the Walker, the piece also draws from executions including abolitionist John Brown in 1859; the Lincoln Conspirators in 1865; the Haymarket Martyrs in 1886 that followed a labor uprising and bombing in Chicago; Rainey Bethea in 1936, which was the last legal public execution in U.S. history; Billy Bailey in 1996, the last execution by hanging in the U.S.; and Saddam Hussein in 2006.

Mayor Betsy Hodges said in a statement that she supports the removal of “Scaffold.”

“I look forward to the Native community deciding what will take its place,” she said.