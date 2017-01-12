Now open: Whole Sum Cafe + Juice Bar

Whole Sum Cafe + Juice Bar is now officially open for business at 824 W. 50th St., serving up juices, smoothies, coffee, tea and now food options, as well. It’s your one-stop shop for healthy eating, whether you come for espresso and the café’s wifi, stay for a bowl of soup or take your fresh juice to go.

Whether raw food is your thing or organic foods, you’re vegan, vegetarian or just have a general sense of wanting healthier options, Whole Sum has got you covered.

The way owner Evan Tepper explained it, they want to be a great option for people with a variety of healthy eating diets.

“I wish I exercised more and I ate better,” Tepper said.“I would eat healthier and better if it were more accessible to me.”