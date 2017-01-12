Now open: Whole Sum Cafe + Juice Bar

Whole Sum Cafe + Juice Bar is now officially open for business at 824 W. 50th St., serving up juices, smoothies, coffee, tea and now food options, as well. It’s your one-stop shop for healthy eating, whether you come for espresso and the café’s wifi, stay for a bowl of soup or take your fresh juice to go.
Whether raw food is your thing or organic foods, you’re vegan, vegetarian or just have a general sense of wanting healthier options, Whole Sum has got you covered.
The way owner Evan Tepper explained it, they want to be a great option for people with a variety of healthy eating diets.
“I wish I exercised more and I ate better,” Tepper said.“I would eat healthier and better if it were more accessible to me.”
That sense of accessibility also led to decisions regarding the layout of the coffee shop.
There are large communal tables for socializing and also single tables for folks who want to come in and spend some time by themselves. With tons of natural light, cool light fixtures and plenty of bright art pieces, it’s a cheery spot.
Since they’ve opened Whole Sum the weekend of Dec. 3, Tepper says they’ve been introducing more warm drinks as well as food items. They’re trying out different soups, and they’re going to be introducing salads, wraps and different breakfast foods soon.