Now open: Wesley Andrews

Wesley Andrews is open for business on Eat Street, serving up artisan-style coffee and tea in an atmosphere meant to encourage conversation.

Owners Johan Podlewski and Jared Thomson wanted to create teas and coffee of such high quality that people would want to talk about them, Podlweski said. The L-shaped bar encourages people to ask the baristas questions.

“Basically, be ready to try something new,” Podlewski said. “You come in and try something different and talk to your barista.”

You might ask about the large glass contraption you’ll get handed when you order a cup of coffee. It’s called a Phoenix 70, which uses a slow pour method of crafting a cup of coffee.

The shop, located at 111 E. 26th St., also has multiple infusion steeping teas and a Slayer espresso machine, the only one of its kind in Minnesota.