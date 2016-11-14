Woman hit while jogging sees improved condition

Hennepin County Medical Center reported that a 22-year-old Chanhassen woman was in “satisfactory” condition six days after she was hit by a car while jogging around Lake Calhoun.

Police said the woman was struck from behind by a vehicle near 36th & West Calhoun Parkway the afternoon of Nov. 7. She suffered broken bones and abrasions, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

A passerby captured video of the vehicle driving down the lake’s pedestrian path.

Police said the 65-year-old driver was transported to Fairview Southdale Hospital for treatment of an unknown medical condition.