Wedge rezoning approved by Planning Commission

The land underlying this 1960s apartment building at 26th & Bryant in Lowry Hill East is zoned R6. A planned rezoning would prevent the two-and-a-half-story walkup from being replaced by a building as tall as six stories.

The Minneapolis Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a plan to rezone much of the Lowry Hill East neighborhood from the city’s highest-density zoning district to lower-density districts.

The plan would rezone approximately 300 parcels from the R6 district to R5, R4 or R3 districts. R6 allows for buildings up to six stories, whereas R5 and R4 limit buildings to four stories and place stricter limits on the size of new buildings. R3 places even further restrictions and limits buildings to 2 1/2 stories.

The vote came after years of years of effort by the Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association to rezone the neighborhood, which is also known as the Wedge.

Proponents argue that the plan would help to preserve the neighborhood’s older buildings and character. Opponents argue the plan would make it more difficult to build affordable housing in the Wedge, one of the most attractive neighborhoods in the city.

They note the neighborhood’s amenities, such as multiple bus routes, proximity to the Midtown Greenway and grocery stores, arguing that the city should allow for higher-density districts in some areas of the neighborhood’s interior.

The plan first went before the Planning Commission in 2004 but was tabled after the neighborhood association and the Community Planning and Economic Development department were unable to agree on recommendations.

CPED reopened the project in late 2012, examining 325 properties within the neighborhood. More recent development in the neighborhood also catalyzed the the neighborhood association’s rezoning push.

The plan would rezone four small islands of R6 districts between 24th and 28th streets to R4. It would also downzone much of the neighborhood north of 24th street.

The rezoning recommendations are in line with Minneapolis’ 2009 comprehensive plan, according to principal city planner Brian Schaffer. That plan calls for high-density housing on the city’s commercial corridors and medium-density housing on properties adjacent to commercial corridors.

The Wedge is bordered by two commercial corridors — Lyndale Avenue to the east and Hennepin Avenue to the west.

The rezoning plan would place 110 lots out of compliance with their respective zoning districts, according to Schaffer.

Rezoning opponent Anton Schieffer said during Tuesday’s public comment period that Minneapolis is in the middle of a “significant housing shortage,” adding that he doesn’t see why the commission would make it more difficult to build housing when rents are climbing. He suggested upzoning parts of the neighborhood between 24th and 28th streets to encourage small-scale multifamily housing.

Katie Jones Schmitt, who owns a triplex on Bryant Avenue, argued in favor of the rezoning, saying that it struck a good balance of preserving historic homes while trying to keep density.

Aldrich Avenue landlord Tina Johnson said she also agreed with the plan, arguing for preserving the “beautiful Victorian neighborhood while we still have it.”

Planning commissioner Sam Rockwell was the lone vote against the rezoning. He said the commission should be examining the Wedge study in the context of the city’s new comprehensive plan, which is in development.

The plan will go before the City Council Zoning & Planning Committee on Thursday. The full council will vote on the measure Nov. 18.