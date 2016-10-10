Linden Hills Neighborhood Council cooks up a fundraiser

For Taste of Linden Hills on Oct. 25, the neighborhood’s acclaimed culinary community will help raise money for Linden Hills Neighborhood Council programs.

Participating local restaurants and businesses include Tilia, Upton 43, Harriet Brasserie, Rose Street Patisserie, Naviya’s Thai Brasserie, Kata Organic Café + Fitness Boutique, Clancey’s Meats and Fish, Zumbro, Great Harvest Bread Company and Coffee & Tea Limited. Described as a “cocktail-style event” for about 100–150 people, the fundraiser is the first of what LHiNC aims to make an annual event.

Proceeds will support the non-profit neighborhood organization’s grant program. Past LHiNC grants have gone toward park improvements, neighborhood beautification, student scholarships and other local projects.

The event runs 7 p.m.–9:30 p.m. at 2720 W. 43rd St. above Wild Rumpus bookstore. Tickets are $60 for general admission or $125 at the “supporter level,” which buys access to a pre-event cocktail hour at Upton 43 and a special chef’s tasting with the restaurant’s Erick Harcey. Go to lindenhills.org/tasteofLH for more information or to purchase tickets.