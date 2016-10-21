Harteau: Officers did not violate MPD policy in Clark shooting

Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau has concluded officers Mark Ringgenberg and Dustin Schwarze did not violate department policy in the fatal shooting of Jamar Clark last November.

“I have concluded the use of deadly force in the line of duty was necessary to protect an officer from apparent death or great bodily harm,” she said Friday afternoon while announcing the results of the department’s internal affairs investigation into the case.

“In quoting the U.S. attorney’s office, the evidence gathered in the BCA’s (Bureau of Criminal Apprehension) investigation is insufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the shooting was objectively unreasonable.”

The announcement follows the U.S. Justice Department’s decision in June not to bring federal criminal civil rights charges against Ringgenberg and Schwarze. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman made a similar decision in March to not file charges.

Clark’s shooting death sparked intense protests throughout the city, including an 18-day occupation of the Minneapolis Police Department’s 4th Precinct police station.

Mayor Betsy Hodges said she and Harteau will host an open conference call with the public at 7 p.m. tonight.