Lightning causes fire at Kingfield home

The Minneapolis Fire Department has concluded that lightning caused a house fire Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the 3700 block of Pleasant Avenue South.

Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner said the lighting strike occurred just before 1 a.m., and two adults and two children escaped the house without injuries. WCCO reported that a dog woke the family when the fire broke out.

Tyner said lightning strikes to Minneapolis homes are not common.

“There is really no rhyme or reason,” he said. “But it does happen from time to time.”