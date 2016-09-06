Former Mayor Albert Hofstede dies at 75

Albert Hofstede, who served as the mayor of Minneapolis in the 1970s, died Saturday at 75.

Hofstede served two nonconsecutive terms as the city’s DFL mayor. He was the city’s youngest mayor at 34 and its first Roman Catholic mayor when he was first elected in 1974.

Prior to leading the city, Hofstede was selected by then-Gov. Wendell Anderson as the second chairman of the Metropolitan Council. He also served on the City Council and founded nursing home and assisted-living provider Catholic Eldercare in Northeast Minneapolis.

“Al was a mayor who stood by his convictions and fought hard for Minneapolis every day,” Mayor Betsy Hodges said on Facebook. “He was kind, he was a friend to me, and I will miss him very much.”

“He was a dear friend and one of the kindest people I know,” said City Council President Barb Johnson (Ward 4). “He was a very modest, approachable person and I will miss his good advice.”

Hofstede passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on Sept. 3.