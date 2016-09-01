American Legion hosts flag retirement ceremony

American Legion Post 435 plans a flag retirement ceremony followed by a pig roast fundraiser Sept. 17.

Worn, faded and unserviceable flags will be properly disposed of during the ceremony, which is free and open to the public. The flag retirement ceremony runs 1 p.m.–3 p.m., followed 3 p.m.–6 p.m. by the pig roast featuring music from the Potluck String Bang.

Tickets to the pig roast are $10 in advance at the post, located at 6501 Portland Ave. S., or $11 on the day of the event. Soft drinks and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

Located just south of the Minneapolis border in Richfield, the American Legion Post 435 draws its membership from both cities.