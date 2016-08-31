Minnesota Supreme Court sides with city on ballot question appeals

The Minnesota Supreme Court sided with the City of Minneapolis on two appeals concerning two potential questions for the November ballot.

Voters won’t directly decide on either setting a $15 minimum wage or whether police should be required to hold professional liability insurance. The justices struck down a lower court decision on the former and uphelda lower court ruling on the latter.

Both issues were fast-tracked to the state’s highest court so a decision could be made before a deadline for printing general election ballots. Hennepin County indicated that deadline was the end of this week.

The public will have to wait to read the full opinions, which will be released at a later date, “so as not to impair the orderly election process,” the decisions state. The Supreme Court heard arguments in both cases on Tuesday.

While there was strong support on the City Council for raising the city’s minimum wage, a majority of Council members earlier this month heeded the advice of City Attorney Susan Segal and voted against putting a proposed charter amendment on the ballot. Segal said a minimum wage was not a “proper subject” for the city’s charter, and so several Council members instead moved ahead with plans to study a potential ordinance.

Petitioners associated with three Minneapolis organizations — 15 Now Minnesota, Neighborhoods Organizing for Change and Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en Lucha, or CTUL — sued and won a favorable ruling in Hennepin County District Court. The city appealed, and the Supreme Court found the district court had erred in its judgment.

The justices found that state law allows for ordinances to be submitted by citizens via petition, but that “the Minneapolis City Charter doesn’t include such a provision.” The decision continues: “The Minneapolis City Charter instead vests in the City Council ‘the City’s general legislative and policymaking authority.’”

In a separate decision also made in early August, the City Council voted to keep off the ballot a charter amendment that would have required all Minneapolis Police officers to carry professional liability insurance. Supporters of the proposal sued to get the question on the ballot and lost in Hennepin County District Court.

Considering the appeal, the Supreme Court decided “the proposed liability-insurance amendment is preempted by state law and, therefore, is improper and cannot be included in the Minneapolis City Charter.”