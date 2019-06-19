Summer Poetry

It was a difficult winter/spring for some of us and summer has been too long coming. We received a lot of serious poetry this time; lightheartedness was in short supply. Still, this collection offers glimmers of hope, with poems about trees and birds, wasps and cats, baseball and bus rides, odd encounters — and some of the many ways love works out (or doesn’t). Enjoy!

Doug Wilhide is the poet laureate of Linden Hills and poetry editor of the Southwest Journal.

Transit

Tina Dybvik

I am hiding,

he said

and slid into the seat

like a transit co-conspirator,

one row ahead to the left,

at the empty big box stop.

It’s beautiful if you look,

we agreed.

You are beautiful too,

he added.

Don’t tell anyone,

it’s a secret

(as if I misunderstood).

So I powered a gaze

through his whiskered disguise

to the aisle space behind.

I’m hiding as well, deep down,

I said.

And see what you mean –

but he bowed his head

and disappeared from the knowing.

Still Waters

Steven Forrest

Sometimes still waters do run deep,

Other times they’re only shallows.

Some dreams end only when you sleep,

Or when swinging from the gallows.

Sometimes a rope is just a rope,

Until it’s fashioned in a noose.

Standing on love’s slippery slope,

Fear of falling is no excuse.

When is a dream only a dream?

Do we, on waking, know it ends?

Nightmares of falling make us scream,

At what mortality portends.

She stood in the open doorway,

A dream suspended where time stopped.

As she said gently, “I can’t stay.”

The trapdoor opened, and I dropped.

White Pine

Melissa S. Anderson

We are in love.

He’s over three-hundred years old

and I’m not,

but the age difference doesn’t bother us.

We usually – well, always –

meet at his place.

I can see him waving happily to me

from two blocks away.

When I get there,

he whispers sweet nothings to me,

especially when there’s a wind,

which seems to inspire him.

He’s very well grounded,

and he’s always there for me.

I can lean on him

whenever I need some support.

He’s so kind to the little animals in the neighborhood,

letting them climb all over him.

I’ve never heard him complain

about anything.

Yes, we are in love,

and my husband doesn’t mind at all.

The Wasp

Christine Alfano

I ticked on the stove’s burner

To boil my morning meal.

A blue gas flame licked the metal rack,

hissing and anxious

to meet the still-cool pot.

Suddenly — though — I sensed a low vibration near.

I searched the flame

and heard it close,

and there — next to an unlit burner — an exhausted wasp

struggled, its long, truncated body,

and angled, hair-thin legs

ratcheting the slippery curve

of the grease-specked surface.

“How did I get here?” it buzzed quietly.

“How do I depart?”

I snatched a postcard off the fridge,

a painting by Bonnard, called “Lunch.”

Sweet daubs of pink/orange flowers,

a soft-gazed woman at a table set for tea,

and with it — nudged my tired guest into a glass.

We whirred together down the steps

And into the backyard

And there we chose the one

Reaching, burning bright,

Magenta Coleus

As the drop-off spot.

Here’s the flame

dear wasp was looking for.

Raven

Carrie Bassett

Down from the sky,

something flashing — black lightning.

Rare this far south,

even more so in the city,

twice the size of a crow,

it lands —

too large for the world

of the birdbath,

almost toppling it.

It dips in its fortified beak

that carries a piece of sky.

Cracked open, the robin’s egg shell

leaves behind

a shard, a feather, a foot.

Will I weep for these

discarded pieces of baby robin?

Or will I rejoice that the raven

secured sustenance

for her own young?

Oh, who will I be

when the terrible grace of those black wings

leaves me behind

again?

Three Flickers Feeding

James P. Lenfestey

In raked dawn light, a flicker

father feeds a flicker child

leaving flicker shadows on the

flicker lawn, his tongue a light

while mother flicker laughs

and laughs and laughs.

As robin, puffing out her breast,

a deacon of this church,

drops in, as stirrings of

the morning breeze attest.

As overhead, the red eyes

of the vireo repeat, repeat, repeat

the lilt of lifting morning quilt.

I too now feed, an egg,

and praise the hunger

of the young, the

laughter of the old,

the light that wakes us,

insists we sing.

A Place to Begin

Cristopher Anderson

Not all of the corn plants make it.

Some immigrants settled on swampland.

Grandfather really wasn’t a farmer.

So the bride’s parents feel uneasy about the groom.

Mother’s frown might drown a whole city.

Are all of the words in the books domesticated?

I keep wondering if they knew all this at

Wounded Knee. Did they think,

Oh, here come the sad people with their guns?

Can I talk about immigrants

and not mention this other story of ours?

Everyone in the old photo looks unhappy.

Do you think I’m being unfair?

Even now, don’t we turn our heads away from

what we know is happening on the frontiers?

Aren’t we sitting in the little white church,

keeping our eyes on Zion,

listening to our stomachs rumbling?

A chance encounter at the grocery store

with my laughing, believing friend —

she has lines in her face.

She’s not pretending that she doesn’t weep —

and I start unbending and

coming back to temper.

Folders

Rusty Debris

Pink folders for poems, purple for prose

Legal-sized folders for cartoons, jokes

and hidden beach destinations

A manila folder chock-a-block with embellished resumès

Blue folders bulging with rejection letters

A hanging army green folder with stories about

misdiagnosed illnesses, spontaneous remissions

and Over-Packers Anonymous meetings

Red folders with important notes on scraps

of ashy white paper, wrinkled, faded and forgotten

A gray folder containing great ideas never realized

A “Happiness” folder tagged with a little yellow sticky-note:

Always smile when looking into a mirror

A folder, smelling like bacon grease, containing secret recipes:

Mrs. Theiland’s Rhubarb Surprise, Puffed Olive Balls,

Crock-Pot Creamed Squirrel with Pearl Onions

and Oatmeal For One

Folders for filing information

on vintage stringed musical instruments, fiddle festivals,

Boundary Waters canoe outfitters,

antique car parts and Wisconsin AYCE Friday fish fry dinners

A “Misc” folder for heteronyms, homonyms, palindromes

and valid 2 and 3 letter Scrabble words

The beige folder with information

on the local chapter of the Dull Men’s Support Group

A folder labeled “Gem” holding

a wonderful idea, so spontaneous, so immediate,

it had to be quickly scribbled

on the back of a clear plastic sauce pouch

An empty folder waiting to unfold like a calla lily,

ready for newspaper clippings about the stitched-up boy

who survives the attack of a tiger

Clark Kent

John O’Connor

Back home in Kansas, I met Clark Kent.

It was a strange event.

Long story short, he slugged me.

I saw the massive jaw,

The super-hero build,

The steely resolute pose.

And I was filled with awe.

The dude lives up to how he’s billed —

Including spandex clothes.

And this is what caused the problem:

On weighing all the evidence —

Which I do slowly because I’m dense —

I finally asked him:

“Are you a friend of Dorothy?”

Garden Party

Doug Wilhide

We hosted the Old Poets’ Summer Party last week:

And it was quite the affair —

Liz and Bob Browning were there

He seeing if his reach would exceed his grasp

She still counting the ways she loved him.

Larry Ferlinghetti flew in from the coast

His mind on Coney Island

And Tom Elliott arrived

When the evening was spread out against the sky.

Will Shakespeare stopped by

Representing the Middle English Department

While Walt Whitman strolled around barefoot

Enjoying the leaves of grass.

Emily D. showed up in an Uber coach driven by Death,

and e.e. cummings (in his lower case way)

told her he carried her heart in his heart.

Wally Stevens was carrying on about ideas of order

With Jimmy Buffett, whose flip flop had popped,

And Langston Hughes mused with Paul Simon

About counting the cars on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Al Tennyson couldn’t make it, what with Brexit and all,

But Hank Wordsworth canoed in from Minnehaha Creek

And Nikki Giovanni bicycled in from Virginia

Connecting with Rita Dove, who was ballroom dancing

With hubby in the back yard.

Even God appeared, passing out Psalms

And quoting from Ecclesiastes.

Many local poets joined in the fun

Seeking selfies and signatures

And enjoying being younger.

I had babysitting duties

So I wandered around with Rosie,

Our riveting, adorable granddaughter,

Who is a living poem unto herself —

She calls water “wine” (I think she got that from me)

And has recently learned how to say “mar-tini.”

Bast

Chuck Kausalik-Boe

Dear Cat Goddess, bless us

with the spirit of adventure and fun.

May we enjoy the simple pleasures

of resting in the sun.

May we enjoy treats without

concern of weight and health.

Fill us with the desire to hunt

for our dreams and pounce

on them with all our might.

Give us the strength to feel our worth

and the gift to share our love.

Dear Lady Bast, help us to see

in the dark parts of our spirits

and not be afraid.

Bless us on our journey and fill

us with the sun and the moon

and all the joy that goes with it.

One Balmy Evening

Annette Gagliardi

The sinking sun slides low

over the western edge

of the stadium & glints

in and out of rafters.

Food vendors bawl their tune

in time with the pitch —

a swing and a miss!

Waiting for the next pitch

the noise of the crowd fades,

time stands still

as you doze, then dream some …

until the bat’s crack

brings you back.

The evening balmy and fair,

you and your spouse — a pair

of fans in matching hats and smiles,

similar sentiments that require little effort

to share as you stare.

And your returning dream

comes true, as you enjoy

the evening, the crowd, the play —

It doesn’t matter if your team loses

or wins.

Shortwinded Love Song

John O’Connor

You are the bubble in my soda.

You are the tannin in my tea.

You are the smirk on my barista.

You belong to me.

You are the smugness of my Volvo.

You are my Zen tranquility.

You are my tofu, kale and Merlot.

You belong to me.