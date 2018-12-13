Winter Poetry

Summer is nice here. So is spring (when we have one). And many think our autumns are the best. But winter still defines us, which may be why area poets seem more than usually engaged: the nostalgia of the season competes with the challenges of cold, dark days.

This collection includes memories of Thanksgiving, the truths and trials of snow and ice, music, travel, shopping, thingamajigs and — as always — love. Happy holidays!

Doug Wilhide is the poet laureate of Linden Hills and poetry editor of the Southwest Journal

Welcome to Winter

Marjorie Rukavina

Alas, the temps are falling… and

Oops! ‘Guess I just did too!

A patch of ice hid beneath my foot… and

Whoa! Into the air I flew!

Now, I sit here toasty and elevate my cast

A roaring fire and treats galore…

Hurray! Winter’s here, at last!

First Snow

June Blumenson

It was only yesterday

I raked the spirals

of rich descent,

colors of bruised plums,

bricks and amber.

Now this––

a world delicate as white tea,

rooftops thick with cold,

the bent Mugo pine,

and snow angels

flat on their backs,

wings spread,

searching the night sky

as they disappear under drifts

and fly up again to heaven.

A Bengali Soldier in a German POW on Armistice Day

Esam Aal

How am I gonna go home now?

Now they are done with their war

And are having their peace

I’d leave the leather boots

The wool uniform

And the potatoes

Rice is what I want

And the sun

Thanksgiving Dinner

John O’Connor

Uncle Ray rose up from his chair —

Like the kraken coming up for air

Like a white whale chasing a sea captain

Like the blues pursuing a dude with depression

Like the Seventh Seal arriving early

Like the long-rumored Seventh Manatee

Like Proud Poseidon, Shaker Of Ships

Like any small apocalypse

Like Mount Doom in a story about Hobbits

Like any guest with eccentric habits –

And with superb sly skill, or luck, or grace,

Farted directly in my face.

It had been a boring November.

This is the part of Thanksgiving that I remember.

Status Seekers

Laurie Llyken

Let’s mourn for the status seekers

in their useless, fruitless task

of being ever better than

their imagined past.

Let’s wish them insightfulness

which might bring them peace of mind

and possibly encourage them

to instead be simply kind.

For status is a fool’s task

more easily lost than gained

while kindness is a treasure

worth much more than temporal fame.

Dickilfixit

Rusty Debris

Gimmicky contrivances

All purpose one size fits all

Universal use do-dads

Gimcrack from the cyber mall

Paraphernalia, stuff

Gadgets, widgets, and wackpots

Chingaderas and gizmos

Thing-a-ma-jigs with what-nots

Ingenious thingamabobs

Dingus and Dickelfixits

Doohickeys, do-jiggies and

Thingy what-cha-ma-call-it’s

Diddley squats and gewgaws

With limited guarantees

Then some more jigamaree

Like that seen on your TVs

Life Is Simple, Isn’t It?

Marc Schillace

Breathe in. Breathe out.

Drink. Eat.

Sleep. Wake-up.

Relieve yourself.

Believe in yourself.

Move. Learn.

Earn money. Pay money.

Find companions. Love them differently.

Have sex. Or not.

Laugh. Groan. Cry.

Be as happy as you can.

(repeat often, as needed)

Die sometime later.

Prayer to Winter

James P. Lenfestey

Do not abandon us!

We who fear your fury

love your coverlet of snow.

We who cower at the bus stop

love the ice beneath our skates.

We who daily deplore your omnipotence

weep at your unseasonal melting.

We will push our skis uphill for you,

chain our tires, jump our batteries,

scarf and beard our cheeks,

bury the curves of our bodies

for you.

And we will shovel

until the rhythm of the shoveling

exalts us in your presence.

Until the stroke of our blade

And the smoke of our breath

blows honest and pure, until

the Niagara of our nose is frozen,

our muscles sinewy and warm,

and we burst through the door

with an explosion of stomping

and clapping, throwing open

ourselves, yelling, “I’m

home!” I’m home!”

Do not abandon us,

as we have abandoned you.

The Prettiest Spot

Carolyn Light Bell

The prettiest spot in the whole house

was perched high on the organ bench,

pounding out heavy hymns,

rattling the French doors,

trembling the shining windows.

It was a concert Hammond,

huge and powerful.

I made music, loud and crashing,

and sometimes harmonic.

Outside, a crimson sun set over Lake Harriet.

I stretched my toes to accentuate

A with an A chord;

C with a C chord.

Oh, it was good,

and when I wake with the memory,

I sob for less than a minute,

then stop abruptly,

the way I lifted my hands from the keys.

My sheepdog wakes to the sound,

moves to lie beside my bed.

Those days are spent.

Fewer the days that remain.

My hands still hold power,

but my volume is lower.

Sheet music piles up on the piano.

I shuffle back and forth

through the sheaves of days,

play with more humility —

perhaps more grace—

every chord a vision.

Introspection

Chuck Kausalik-Boe

The clock ticking away the seconds

is the only sound in the room.

Stark, pale walls meet

old linoleum floors.

A green potted plant

sits on a white table.

The man says, “there is so much

you can do with this space.”

For a quick moment, she sees

yellow walls, wooden blinds,

colorful beads over the door,

cushions near low tables,

roses, candles, abstract art.

A warm homey feeling invades her soul.

It is the rain pelting the window

that reawakens her to the room

of pale white.

Love Me Some Love

Laurie Savran

Send me some love for my heart is breaking

Create me some love for my soul is sad

Feed me some love to make me whole

Be me some love for I’ve lost it all

Fire me some love so I can burn again

Carry me some love to take me far

Cry me some love so I can grieve my fate

Fan me some love to cool me down

Dress me some love so I can find the fashion

Google me some love so I can learn the way

Attack me some love to put me away

Grow me some love to expand my heart

Puke me some love because I’ve asked you to

Ghost me some love so I’ll know I’m real

Radio me some love so I can hear the waves

Rock me some love so I can dig the vibes

Dance me some love so I can Bim Bang Bam

And love me some love love me some love and

Just love me some love

The Faintest Ink Is Better than the Best Memory

Felicity Britton

for Tom Braun

In 25 years

Will I remember the morning

I came down for breakfast

And was greeted with beautiful kisses

Your mouth firm on mine

Your tongue cool and sweet

From the melon you immediately abandoned?

Will I remember that our kisses

Led to embracing

Your body hard on mine

A tangle of arms and feet

Breakfast entirely forgotten?

Will I remember those passion filled lips?

Your heart, pressed against mine

Made me feel utterly complete.

Or will this pale ink

Provide the only memory?

Over Nova Scotia

Doug Wilhide

We just flew past Greenland

where you can see the icebergs —

tiny white dots melting away,

while making their way

to Titanic destinations,

the bigger ones enfolding

blue-green lakes

you can see from seven miles up.

In a globally warmed world

we have left green lands behind —

Paris, Provence, St.Tropez and summer —

old worlds, old artists, old dreams, old seasons…

we are old people now whose obits may read:

“they enjoyed travel.”

It is a time for remembering

and I think of that old rake, Villon,

and his question: ou sont les neiges dantan?

Ah, François — they flurry and float in our re-collections

like icebergs holding their turquoise gems,

getting more remote by the minute.

Ahead of us lie the snows of another winter —

threat and promise, reality (and then some) —

as we fly so high, so far, so fast

through time, space, memory and longing…

we have left behind the Cote d’Azur

for the ten thousand lakes of home.

Crows in Snow

Shannon King

The crows don’t mind,

swooping low

over rooftops, looking for a scrap

of flesh or vegetable or grain

while wind-driven flakes

streak the sky

pummel tree branches

carry off houses.

A dozen crows take off,

dark shadows, large black wings,

riveting in the black/white landscape.

They are intent,

oblivious, or perhaps, aware

of the striking picture they make.

Everything, everyone else, still, marooned

in their narrow beds.

The crows roam widely,

have the world to themselves,

plunge and rise, create their own art,

follow the Tao of Crow

black/white; black/white; black/white…

Guidelines For A Winnie The Pooh Christmas

John O’Connor

Take some quiet time for yourself

In your own corner or up on the shelf.

Hibernate if you like.

Don’t get killed by a trike.

Breathe in pine smells deeply

When the wind blows steeply.

Piglet can come over

As long as he is sober

Help Eeyore with a rescue –

Or with a cheerful point of view.

Consult with Owl if you are bored.

Remember where dessert is stored.

Spend some money.

Love your honey.