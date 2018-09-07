Fall Poetry

Shelley wrote that “there is a harmony in autumn.” He didn’t live where fall is a crazy shoulder season — where we shrug off summer and hunker down for what comes next.

Local poets submitted a dazzling array of verse this time, some of it funny, much of it strange, even haunting. You’ll find poems about old guys and wise ladies, birds and cats and zebras, storytelling dolls, teaching lessons and classical moments — both those you read about in books and those you feel in your bones.

Enjoy!

Doug Wilhide is the poet laureate of Linden Hills and poetry editor of the Southwest Journal

Knocking on Heaven’s Door

John O’Connor

I answer the door in my bathrobe.

I am old. I am male. I am white.

It’s possible that I’m a bit uptight.

But as the salesmen start to probe,

I try to listen patiently,

As they begin to sell Myself to Me.

I don’t want to miss the game.

Mike and Gabe are coming over,

And each of them is a nut-job football lover,

And seeing it on replay isn’t the same –

But the Christians on my doorstep are not leaving.

They are chock full of facts about forgiving.

Writings. Leaflets. Pamphlets. Texts.

The wealth and weight of words leaves me perplexed.

I am — however briefly — tempted to smite,

But since they are not Satan, that’s not right.

Murmuring something bland, I shut the door.

Already I can hear the kickoff roar.

Personal Ad

Chuck Kausalik-Boe

Fifty something male seeks male saint

for long term relationship.

Me — slightly old school, yet spiritually eclectic,

a healer and into tarot.

You — a saint from any religious tradition,

must be able to work with the Virgin Mary

and a few Goddesses. Enjoying cats, a must.

My devotion, prayers and candle burning

in exchange for healing, guidance and moral support.

To connect, appear to me on cards, books, pictures

and in my dreams.

If I see you three times in a week,

it will be a done deal.

Looking forward to hooking up soon.

Age Twelve

Carolyn Light Bell

Boys came, snot-nosed and ragtag,

for games of Capture the Flag in the back alley

at summer twilight. We ran like mad,

tipping over garbage cans and each other,

to keep from getting caught.

They were the brothers I never had.

But one summer we felt

a blush from a different kind of heat.

They didn’t whistle at the window this time,

but came straight to the back door

and rang the bell.

They came to see me.

We went to the basement. They sat down.

I sat down between them. One boy fiddled

with a set of drumsticks left on the coffee table;

the other ran his fingers along the edges

of the oak-carved sofa behind me,

gazed at me dreamily.

I sat up straight, looked away,

sensing secret pulsings.

I grabbed the drummer’s sticks, smacked

his fingers, dismissed both boys.

I didn’t know the rules of this new game,

but knew somehow I’d already lost.

Right Now

Carrie Bassett

Things are pretty good—right now.

I came through fine on my annual physical.

(But I should lose five pounds.)

I still bike with friends.

(Though I go twenty miles nowadays, not thirty.)

I can bring a basketful of clean wet clothes up

from the basement and hang them on the line.

(But sparrows splat out blobs of buckthorn poop on them —

a permanent stain.)

I paddle my kayak, even on a rocky river.

(But it’s hard as heck getting out of the thing.)

I spend a lot of time writing poems.

(Why aren’t they any good? I can’t figure it.)

I gather gorgeous bouquets from my garden,

of phlox and hyssop and Susans, black-eyed and brown.

(But the Japanese beetles have eaten up all the roses.)

My sweetie thinks I’m pretty and attractive.

(Well, he’s blinded by love.)

My grandkids still kiss me and caress me.

(They’re not teenagers yet.)

So, things are fine right now.

I’m not sick, and I’m not sad.

Maybe my journey to the Other Side

won’t be so bad after all.

(I’m not looking forward to it.)

Vox Hominem

David Banks

Tonight, I’ll step onto my terrace

and — if I should be so bold —

strut my lines to the assembled.

The ancients, with power

of verdant observation

had terraces, too.

Those crumbled;

but their words carried

across the ages.

My audience —

again, should I screw up the courage —

chatterers: chipmunks, squirrels,

and, of course, neighbors,

who, hunting and gathering

dinner and data,

will tilt an eyebrow at their partner,

wonder if I’m quite right,

then, turning to their toddlers,

will speak inspiritingly

in age-appropriate language

such that small voices might grow

into great ones

worth listening to.

The Rides of March

Scott Schudy

If elevators roamed the world

And ancient Rome had one

How different our world might be

And history undone.

Imagine Caesar took the lift

With Senators enclosing

While many tried to cram inside

As both the doors were closing.

All dressed in togas going up,

All prepped to go and brawl it,

With music playing overhead

(If music’s what you call it.)

At just about the seventh floor

When mayhem should have started

It’s all just whispers back-and-forth

With glances that get darted.

Their gestures stop with grimaces

For elbows don’t have space

To pull the daggers from beneath

And strike in any case.

And as the lift hits double X

(The Curia’s main floor)

A panic causes Casca to

Quite awkwardly implore.

He psssst’s and coughs “Hey Brutus!”

So that he would do the dares.

But only sounds of music play

‘Cause Brutus took the stairs.

In the Land of the Blind

Steven Forrest

In the land of the blind,

The one-eyed man is king.

In the land of the squares,

Cool is shaped like a ring.

In the land where pairs plod,

See triangles take wing.

From the deepest black hole,

Hear the universe sing,

“To grasp the theory

Explaining everything,

And unravel this world,

Just pull the right cosmic string.”

At absolute zero

There’s no motion or heat.

The features of fractals

Infinitely repeat.

From order to chaos

Entropy talks so sweet,

On the border where

Space/Time and Gravity meet,

Dark Energy’s affair

With Dark Matter’s discrete,

So physicists now kneel

At the Higg’s Boson’s small feet.

Now what would we have been if

Tectonic plates did not lift?

Before we crawled from the sea

How long and far did we drift?

Why was it, love married hate

Deep in the African Rift?

Did we dream the Eternal

Because life’s passage is swift?

Is the last reach of each soul

Where the dust of memories sift?

Is the taut end of this string

Our harshest curse or sweetest gift?

I Work to Learn Names

Joe Alfano

Shukry is Shukreya

Ayan arrives tired, forgets to sign in.

Hudu has a three month old daughter.

She sits in sunshine.

Over break she changed her name to Nahili.

Nasra, after exploring an oak leaf,

sees waves crashing along its edges.

As she spoke her words gave me

the spray and wind,

along the Mogadishu shoreline.

Maryam reminds me of my daughter

with her laidback manner.

Khadra is funny, and outspoken as my Italian cousins.

This semester, most of my students are Somali women.

Each student in a burqa, hijab, or headscarf,

is a welcome presence. Early Saturday mornings

I work to learn names.

I live three miles from where I was born.

For three and a half hours my world, their world,

turns into our world. As the days pass,

I learn to know each person.

Class ends with a reflection:

I ask each student to name our day.

For the past three weeks, the same student

wrote one word:

Blessed.

For Buff

Toni McNaron

one April Sunday afternoon

you slide away to somewhere other,

away from me and all my love

loudest purr I ever knew

stilled forever —

I feel you brush me — bless me —

silent, present,

full of power

ochre velvet fur

ancient whorls along your sides

sad eyes — wise eyes —

no more looking into mine

asking for release from me

and all my wishes to preserve you

like the light that pours through my window

then slowly leaves the room,

you slide away —

the loudest purr I ever knew

The Pileated Woodpecker

Laurie Lykken

Though beautifully adorned

in feathers black, white and red,

a woodpecker is a creature

I would never want to be

with all her insistent

rapping, rapping, rapping

against a dying tree

or some other spot where

bugs have sought to hide.

There is no certainty to this chore,

and she must abhor the hot head

those bursts of rapping are thought to bring.

Though it’s hard to know for certain

how she feels,

we see her pause to cool,

or is she merely trying to fool

the meal she is seeking

into thinking she has gone?

Insects may not even be

where she’s stopped to find them.

If so, on she’ll need fly to try another tree

or fallen log or someone’s

wooden shingles.

All in all, she must perform

a massive task for every nibble

that she takes —

and so her life does not appeal

to one who can (and often does)

simply microwave her meal.

Zebra Dreams

Doug Wilhide

The zebra pushing against my leg

was stronger than I thought it would be —

I could feel it’s rough skin and heat

through my jeans —

but I got on anyway and BAM!

away we went, the zebra rushing and bucking

and me holding on to its

crazy striped hide up by the neck

until it kicked up high and I fell off

and then it made a dash for the fence

and jumped up and almost over

but caught one rear hoof

just for a moment

and that gave my boy and his best friend

time to catch up

and they dashed out

from behind the garage

and chased after the zebra —

all flying legs and hair and laughter

because they were all just colts together —

and the zebra was leading them

in wild and widening circles

when I went into the house and sat down

with an iced tea to think about

parenting, storytelling and truth

and that’s when the dog

started jumping in the air

like a hooked fish out of the water

turning, twisting — quite acrobatic really —

but all he was trying to do was

catch invisible bugs and he’d slam

into the wall or the door until he finally

thought he’d caught something

and creep under the table to eat it

which is when my daughter and her friends

came in with the seltzer bottle

squirting each other and everything else

including me and, oh, what a strange thing:

to feel the tiny bubbles

popping over your skin

and under your heart.

You’ve Been Here Too

Scott Lowery

Wind shifts the maple’s perforated shade.

Tired out from mowing, I turn to find

the day doing something simple at the end:

a cold breath lifts from the cut grass,

indigo pooling beneath the bushes.

These are the days you’d like to store up.

It’s my dad’s voice, loud and clear again,

that never much liked wordlessness.

My heart lurches against its cage,

while the mower cools and ticks.

Later, I’m still at it, hurrying bulbs

into new holes like a nervous squirrel,

the moon a gold coin. Come spring, maybe

I’ll find the map again, here on this leaf:

how it looks, as it dries, like the palm of my hand.

Singing Guardian

Ode to a storyteller doll of Jemez Pueblo

Roslye Ultan

Made of earth

Mouth opened wide

Catching the breath of life

Children hide

Inside a singing mother

Protecting her progeny

Wrapped in an Anasazi blanket

Children crawl on her shoulders

Hang from her braids

Appear and disappear like flowers in a field, alive, playful

Yet made of clay and native plants

Adorned in sacred mineral colors

Reds and blues blended

Polished and smoothed by stone

Fired in a self-consuming kiln

The womb of the ancient natives

Giving birth again and again and again

Singing into being the unseen spirits of the land

Rumi Said

Marc Schillace

Rumi said, “Life says, Wake up, Wake up. Death says, Hurry up, Hurry up!”

You say, “I’m awake, I had two cups of coffee and I gotta go!”

Jesus said, “The kingdom of heaven is within you!”

You say, “They’ve looked inside me and only saw polyps.”

Mohamed said, “The Creator is nearer to you than the beating of your own heart.”

You say, “I’m worried about my heart!”

Buddha said, “Don’t just do something – Stand there!”

You say, “I’m too busy to stop!”

DaVinci said, “Most people are merely food bags.”

You say, “I’m hungry, can we stop and eat.”

A Tweet From The Poet Basho

John O’Connor

The insane poet

Writes haiku without thinking.

Good thing he’s not king.