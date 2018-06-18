Summer Poetry

Our extended winter and fast-forward spring led to an outpouring of interesting poems for summer. There was love (of course), remembered and ongoing. Kids and dogs. Plants. Poems about poetry. And lots of animals — otters, chameleons and kingifishers (oh my). This collection should offer something for everyone. Enjoy!

Doug Wilhide is the Poet Laureate of Linden Hills and poetry editor of the Southwest Journal.

Untitled

PC Wickland

He walked in

with seeds of love in his hair

who knows for how long

lain dormant there

He shook his head

and scattered them

upon the ground

where she walked

They must have

taken root beneath her,

grown up into her

through her heart

and into her mind

Before she realized

they were in bloom everywhere

He could see

her rose blush

but did not know

he’d planted it there.

Continuing

Doug Wilhide

There are moments of love and memory

and transition

when the past stands right up

against the future

and makes its case:

you are not who you were,

the one I loved back then;

you are who you are,

the one I love now.

I miss the you and me and us

when we were like both sides of a prayer,

heart to heart, thought to thought,

tuned like an orchestra or a harp:

we could tell each other anything,

and had no need to.

It is hard to keep the past in its place,

but harder not to embrace …

this new day —

another beginning…

this hope —

that morning will again deliver

its familiar kind of grace.

Ben the Whistler

Stuart Klipper

The morning’s parade down Xerxes —

The kiddos strolling (some striding) to school.

They pass by in bevies.

But then there is Ben, who ambles solo.

As I sit on my stoop in the morning sun,

with my tea and a read,

his onset is heralded by a tune.

Ben is a whistler!

Who walks and whistles any more?

And melodiously at that?

He always will stop and

pass a few amiable words.

He’s an avid conversationalist to boot.

I believe he must be a time-traveler,

who has happily hopped out of the 1940s,

someone from out of something

Norman Rockwell just painted.

Grateful Like She…

Linda Bergh

First in spring, gap-toothed and gangly

She came with her mother to collect the first blue flowers

Growing in abandon in my yard – and not so much in hers.

Clutching them tightly I saw her leave,

that glimmer of joy in her eyes.

A few weeks later, the blue bells took her eye,

and then her hand, wishing for them too

to be magically appearing in her yard

just blocks – but a kingdom – away.

But then, toward solstice,

even though the peonies had interested her,

and the roses took her glance,

By then the summer had swallowed her whole

and biking and swimming and

laying looking at clouds was

the order of the day.

The flowers didn’t mind, even when they went home with her

the daisies and the coneflowers,

more out of habit now than passion,

For they too had given themselves up to summer heat

grateful like she

for the blazing days of joy.

A Grandmother’s Complaint

Carolyn Light Bell

A faint little cough,

a viral fist pushing away the dropper

of coconut water offered

by a worried mother.

Every day her tiny body diminishing,

lingering quietly in her stroller,

unmoving, expressionless…

Until I remember not all popsicles

are just sugar and dye.

Some amount to actual fruit

and might measure up to the vegan parents’

initiative to create a more perfect world

for their small child.

Off to market I soar after seeking permission

and texting photos of ingredients for

approval. I unwrap the fruit pop,

joyfully offer it to this aching, frail-looking

toddler. The first bite brings a glimmer of smile;

second bite, and her chin turns red with the smear

of corruption.

Daily, she improves—

while I, alas, now cough on a much grander scale.

Thistle

Miriam Moore-Keish

She saw the ocean for the first time

after she re-remembered how

to sing and laugh

and she asked

has this been happening my whole life?

then maybe the world is alright

Like the way farmers think

the thistle is a weed

but no

the thistle is a survivor

of the street and the gutter

and the corners

where earth remembers

rain long gone

and even through drought

the thistle remembers

and flowers.

Washing the Dog

Laurie Llyken

There, you think,

I have washed the dog.

But it’s spring.

The world’s alive

with mud and puddles

and all things

a dog might love

more than being clean

or even you.

The truth is this:

nothing lasts;

everything must be done

again and again.

And when you start to realize

all you have been doing

with such earnest resolve

has come undone

yet again…

you might also realize

life itself is slipping

ever so slowly away.

You’ll feel the pull of Pluto

on your soul then

but you may find

you don’t even mind

all that much.

Morning Walk with Cosmo

Joe Alfano

Two males,

we make our way

around the lake

My thoughts dwell on sky,

horizon — jagged

branches I can’t see,

words in my mind,

unraveled threads

that wait for my fingers to rewind.

Cosmo, close to the ground,

scans, sniffs and studies,

stops often

to closely interpret

the stories recorded.

A scholar of scents

and in the moment,

he reads

in a vocabulary rich

with intent and purpose,

his whole body

drawn to comprehend.

Once understood,

he shakes himself,

and with a flair,

leaves his addition

to the narrative.

His pull on the leash

tells me it’s time

to move on.

Chameleon

Robert Delahunty

Your life depends

On not being noticed.

For you, survival

Is a vanishing act.

Quick-change artist,

Opportunist of color,

You are all things to all things,

Surrendering to surroundings,

To a leaf, a leaf,

Obligingly green to green,

Companionably red to red.

Why should we condemn you,

Tiny arbitrageur?

Living off your wits, decoying death,

Making ambiguity

A matter of principle?

Who are you then, enigma?

Are you simply a clever twig,

The sheen on a surface, a flash

In the pan of existence,

Insubstantial as a blush,

A chromatic spasm?

Or are you Joseph,

Glory of Israel,

Master of Egypt,

Wise as the serpent,

Arrayed in his coat

Of many colors?

Otter

Bob Swanby

At first I wasn’t sure

The calmer pool a diversion under the bridge

From the wild overflowing river

.

Then the tiny wake appeared again

His slick brown head and shining eyes rose out of the water

Before he quickly submerged

In a flash he re-emerged

Slithered onto the small rock pile

Washed in swirling water

He brought himself straight up with his front legs

Stood on his hind legs and stared at me

Dove back into the pool like

A high diver righting his body in mid-air

Before bending for the perfect entry

His wake reappeared in the pool

His head popped up in my direction

He smiled at me in the twilight

With his broad-toothed grin saying

“Come on in, the water’s fine”

Fishing

Elizabeth Weir

A great blue heron stabs

into pond weed and catches

a twisting fish crosswise

in its dagger bill.

Fish glints silver.

Bird tosses it, shakes it,

dibbles it in water,

flips it again,

until it lands head

towards gullet, scales

slanting the right way,

and swallows,

as I catch an idea,

flick it and worry it,

swill it in syllables,

iambs snagging,

until words slip

into rhythm,

every trochee,

sliding smoothly.

Signs

Chuck Kausalik-Boe

In a book I’m reading, the author asks me to choose an object,

This will become a sign for me.

When I see this object, it will let me know

that I am in alignment with the universe.

I am following my calling,

living my destiny.

Do not choose an object that I

know I will see everyday,

instead, be brave, select something that inspires.

I chose a pig and a mermaid,

yes, a pig and a mermaid.

I couldn’t decide between the two,

so I chose both.

This should double my chances.

That was five months ago.

So far, all I’ve seen are a book with

a pig character, and a journal with a mermaid

on the cover.

Alignment? Following my calling?

Maybe I should write more.

Weed, Weed

John O’Connor

Weed! Weed!

Cries the drug dealer on the corner.

I have no interest – no real need –

But I must look like a customer.

I imagine his Buddhist counterpart,

A yelling vendor in an orange robe –

Mind! Mind! Bliss! Bliss! Heart! Heart! –

Trying to change my frontal lobe.

Do things improve when they repeat?

Is repetition always pretty?

I could stand on the street

Shouting Poetry! Poetry!

But the three of us, with screams like those,

Would make you sober atheist readers of prose.

Thinking Minnesotan

Ray Dull

Walking home from the co-op,

a neighbor woman chanced to say,

“What nice weather for a walk.”

I smiled and replied,

“It’s a wonderful day.”

And felt compelled to add,

“But we’ll pay for it!”

But I bit my tongue instead.

Still…

To Metro Mobility

Fran Nelson

A fierce old bus is Metro Mo,

He rattles, bumps and grinds.

He doesn’t bite but shakes his prey

Who nearly lose their minds.

He starts and stops, his jaws do drop

To take you on your way.

You show your name and play the game

Since serpents have their way.

You’re in his grasp as on you speed

To find another soul.

And when he thinks you’ve had enough,

He drops you at your goal.

Editor’s note: Frances Nelson, a lifelong resident of Southwest, began taking creative writing courses at age 90. Her friend, Karla Forsyth, sent us some of Fran’s poetry for this issue and informed us that Fran died on May 29 at the age of 96.