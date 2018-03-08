Spring Poetry

Spring is always an iffy thing around here — so yearned for … for so long … yet, if you don’t pay attention, gone before you know it. This winter produced an intriguing collection of poetic insights: love and yearning, children and recollections of childhood, visions from home and abroad, sexy mushrooms. We begin our 12th year of doing the Southwest Journal poetry pages. Thanks again to everyone who has sent in poems and everyone who has enjoyed reading them.

Doug Wilhide is the poet laureate of Linden Hills and poetry editor of the Southwest Journal

Dark City

Miriam Moore-Keish

We used to go there all the time

and I memorized your

favorite page of the menu

like I memorized the mountains

and valleys in the old tables

and you pretended to memorize

the names of the waiters.

And I would always

leave with the smell of

your beer on my lips

and with bits of wax under

my nails, the wax they used

to pretend the tables were still

young, filling the valleys flat…

or maybe it was melted crayons

from the children’s menu.

And every time I return

I point out the spelling mistake

on your favorite page of the menu

and I tell myself that this was

our place, that we came all the time.

But then I suppose

we never came all the time,

we just came enough.

The Parting

Laurie Lykken

We should be, you and me,

old friends; old friends

is what we should be.

It is too sad, a tragedy,

that we should part for eternity,

that we should break the heart

we once shared when we dared

to care enough to be kind,

to be of one mind.

Now, grown old, we could be sitting on a bench

throwing bread crumbs out to birds

not needing to say a single word.

Old friends are that way;

the more they’ve shared, the less they need say.

But you have gone away

riding on the drift, out of reach.

Though I see you, you’re not here.

You are nowhere.

Not bold enough to stay.

Not bold enough to go.

Just out of reach and

on your way.

My Time

Scott Mitchell

Sometime around midnight

Out my frosted window

A sleek dark runner appears

Along the road;

It must be record cold.

I’d like to be that person

So purposed, so lithe

Who probably has a reason to be

In full stride on the parkway

But that is not I

Rather the sloppy trail of next month

And wet shoes in the daylight.

That is my time.

The Three Little Pigs Revisited

Chuck Kausalik-Boe

As a little boy, I wanted to be the little pig

who built the house of sticks.

In my picture book, that little pig

was rolling out dough at his kitchen table,

wearing an apron, when the wolf came to call.

The little pig in the straw house was reading the newspaper.

The little pig in the brick house was doing woodwork.

I wanted to be the little pig who baked.

The teacher said I was wrong.

The little pig in the stick house gets eaten by the wolf.

It is obviously correct to be the industrious little pig in the brick house.

He is the little pig who wins.

Yet, we cannot all be the industrious, wood-working, little pig.

Some of us do better reading the newspaper or baking,

and we need to take the consequences and

deal with the wolf as best we can.

It is obviously correct to live as we will,

build our houses out of the material we want,

gift the story with our own uniqueness.

There will always be wolves who will huff and puff

and blow our house down,

but living as we are always gives us

a chance to win.

A Distant Day in April

Elizabeth Weir

On child legs, weak from influenza,

my mother supporting my elbow,

I stepped through our French windows

into an English spring garden.

Wrapped in a torrent of thrush song,

The day floated in stilled perfection.

Dew-silvered lawn sponged underfoot.

I trod gingerly to avoid coiled worm casts.

Mummy lead me to three deck chairs

set beneath our orange-pippin apple tree,

where my father puffed his Players Navy Cut,

its smoke curling through clusters of blossom.

He tucked a blanket around my knees.

Mummy brought two cups of coffee

and nourishing honey barley water for me.

In the gentle hum of working bees

I drifted, drowsy in the comfort of affection

listening to quiet talk of parsnips and petunias.

Pale sun dappled through the fragrant canopy,

warming my upturned face, and I knew

I would hold this moment forever.

Now, on a cold April morning in middle-age

and in another land, I sip this sustaining draught

as I convalesce from my first Minnesota winter.

April in Minnesota

Annette Gagliardi

I see them everywhere, slicing

the soft earth, slipping their spear-tips

skyward — stretching their spikes

of green and purple.

They emerge in regiments, in battalions,

fighting for space with other newly-forming

species. The war is waged through rain

and sun, through day and night; with all

their might, they surge upward

tilling the soil with their appearance;

surfacing, and then unfurling

shining new leaves, as they rise.

And, I want to throw my hands

upward and thank the sun – shout

out to the world, when I realize,

“The Hostas are coming!

The Hostas are coming!”

Mushrooms

John O’Connor

Mushrooms have sex. Did you know?

They seem so respectable.

So uptight. So boring. So blandly edible.

You think you know a plant. You never know.

There should be a hypocrisy warning:

These plants have parties in the trees –

And then, on Sunday morning,

Are just as churchly as you please.

I’m not a plantist or a mycophobe.

I’m not saying all fungi should be deported.

I’m not calling for purges.

But maybe there should be a probe

Based on what has been reported

Of their uncontrollable urges.

Grey-eyed Athena

Toni McNaron

Grey-eyed Athena is

wise in my arms this morning,

drowsy with desire played out

in dwindling candle flame.

I lounge beside her letting pleasure wander down

my body length.

Iris to iris we hold our position:

hers darken, angle off in fear,

return to call me deeper

away from codes and secrets.

Mine respond in motley—

blue-gold, flecked with desert rose.

Lingering on this bed,

we swim into each other’s color scheme.

Caressed by grey-green waves, I long to dive

into her opaque depths until, like Argus,

we become two peacocks, full of eyes

that watch and play and love.

A Day on My Street

Dave Griffin

Lyndale. Morning was a stop-and-go grind

of coffee drinkers with elsewhere minds

And the day a festival of ambulance sounds

and a crane with at least 100 wheels.

Then evening rush hour came

and another car scraped a tree off the center strip

leaving a shiny scatter of bumper parts

and reflective headlight shards to catch,

much later in the night,

the blue and red flash

of police cars in a row moving fast as a wind storm,

without sirens,

creating the breathless Dopler sounds

of tires advancing and retreating

and finally leaving Lyndale,

in the pre-dawn light,

A brief temple

Of silence.

Living Hard

Bob Swandby

On the high emerald road from Olympia to Tripolis

We come off a sharp curve

A small gray haired woman with wrinkled face carved like an ancient mountain

Raises a wooden bowl laden with red fruit above her head

Brings it down and raises it again

As if we are gods to whom she is presenting her offering

Thoughts of sweet fruit on a hot afternoon

Turn us around and we stop near her

I get out and approach

She beams; her eyes say

“I have caught you

Now you are mine.”

I begin to gesture that I would like a small bag

Of her ripe red plumbs

She pours the whole bowl into a plastic bag

Never taking her eyes from mine

I pay her more than the fruit is worth

Before I can turn to leave, she says

“Cigarette?” and brings her curled left thumb and index finger to her mouth, puffs

“Chocolate?” she bites into an imaginary bar

She follows me to the car

Stands in front of me

“Pen?” she writes with her left index finger on her right palm

I open the back door and take a new gel pen from my satchel

And present it to her

She nods her head in satisfaction

Turns and walks back to her place on the side of the road

We drive off slowly

She waves

A soft smile lights her face

Her eyes bright in the late afternoon sun.

Granddaughter — for Rosalie

Doug Wilhide

A baby is a powerful force

against cynicism

and sarcasm and irony

and all that other snark

we let ourselves get into

as we grow older and old.

Snide humor just doesn’t work

when those wide open eyes

stare back and you…

this child doesn’t get shrugs and puns

and critical poses.

She is honestly innocent:

watching, testing, reflecting,

wondering — full of wondering —

she wants to know what is going on:

who are you?

what are you doing?

what is coming next?

do you mean me harm?

what if I smiled at you?

what if I fell asleep in your arms?

Outdoor Recess

Stuart D. Klipper

Undaunted by the onset of storm,

these stalwart children of Minnesota

soldier on gleefully outside

into another outdoor recess.

From one story up in my school I watch,

below, a Breugel of Brownian movement,

the snowsuitedup bodies bounding about

at random buoyed by their exuberance

so easily relentless in the sideways snow.

An abundance of bootprints everywhere

tells their story: little vital lives

oblivious to the weather’s will

rampaging and radiant

the air about them clouded with condensed joy.