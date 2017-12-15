Winter poetry

’Tis that season: Time is short; daylight is scarce.

There are celebrations — commercial, communal, spiritual and otherwise — to plan for and enjoy. We slip along layers of memory, while looking forward… to serious winter.

This collection includes poems about work and play, Christmases past and present, remembering those who are no longer with us and cuddling with those who are.

Enjoy! And happy holidays!

Doug Wilhide is the poet laureate of Linden Hills and poetry editor for the Southwest Journal

Desperado

Annette Gagliardi

The frigid night releases Desperado

who slides between the sheets.

Ever-so-slowly she glides her toes

toward her lover who snores & sleeps.

The rise & fall of his sinewy chest

gives courage to her plan —

which is to snuggle ever-so-close

to the heat rolling off her man.

If her mission is successful

and temptation can be tamed;

frozen feet, ever-so-cold,

will thaw and live again.

Stealthily, silently slides her toe

in search of its chosen need.

While unsuspecting Romeo

lies in slumber’s sweet flower & weed.

Under the covers in darkness

Desperado surrounds her foe.

Both love and hate beguile her

as she tries not-too-far to go.

Those feet on that sightless journey

do find the prize they seek.

And ever-so-greedy they scurry

to the source of that slumbering heat.

A voice EVER-SO-LOUD in the darkness

SHATTERS the still of the night.

Desperado’s frozen caresses

have given him such-a-fright!

but…

After a time he returns to slumber

and the oh-so-frigid cold will go.

Once again he lies snoring & sleeping.

as he snuggles his Desperado.

Diligence

Melissa S. Anderson

The young bagger has packed most of my groceries.

Next in line, two sweet girls about his age wait patiently.

He picks up my packet of bay leaves,

hesitates,

and then leans toward the girls

to ask if it’s theirs.

No, it seems they are not buying bay leaves

to go with their chocolate doughnuts.

Still, it’s good that he checked, just in case.

Christmas Quartet: Four Voices

Doug Wilhide

I.

Grandfather, the Reverend Doctor of Divinity,

was a man of serious bearing,

a mainstay of Methodism, though hard of hearing.

More a booster of bottom lines

than a saver of souls,

he was sought after by struggling congregations

(the affairs with church secretaries notwithstanding).

What I remember was the candle-lit quiet

of the Christmas eve service

after we sang o holy and silent nights

and said a final Lord’s Prayer

in the pine and cedar scented air.

II.

There was always so much anticipation

chasing those childhood Christmases —

hope and laughter, silliness and seriousness

anxiety and all manner of frustration.

Our wish list varied year to year and

was more or less fulfilled. I always got socks.

What we really wanted, I suppose, was simple:

love, just love

embodied, realized — the truly personalized gift

ours alone to receive

ours alone to give

ours alone to believe

love, just love.

III.

That first Christmas you spend

truly and completely away from home

is hard.

New ourselves, we spent it in a new city,

with new friends, new jobs,

new places to go, new things to do,

and with — now — newly distant families.

We loved each other, cheered each other up,

cooked for each other and decorated for the big day.

But even with long distance phone calls

Christmas morning felt empty. It didn’t snow.

“We need a baby under the tree,” one of us said.

By the next Christmas we had one.

IV.

The holiday pageant still gets staged

in its confused and awkward,

but now more inclusive, way. Kids today.

This year Joseph had a growth spurt:

he looked like a new birch tree and his clothes didn’t fit.

Mary had a crush on one of the shepherds

who came down sick.

The real sheep were brought on stage and…

while everyone took selfies

with the sheep, the cardboard camel,

the incongruous snow

on the fake palm trees…

they misplaced the baby Jesus.

The Puzzle

— for Carol

Carolyn Light Bell

We pored over it together in her dining room,

she patient and careful,

I less so…finding the light dim and my eyes weak.

In our laborious way, we separated antennae,

thoraxes, abdomens and wings.

Since our time was measured,

I prolonged my work, each correctly-placed piece

a disappointment, like when you turn the page

to the last chapter of a book you love,

but worse.

When she died, I asked her husband if I could bring it home,

the laser cut beauty,

full of fanciful butterflies to dust our dreams

with their magnificent wings.

Under my Luxo lamp’s intense light

on my drafting table, slanted just so,

I worked alone,

fitting the funny dogs and running men and gearshift shapes

into red and green and blue butterflies.

It might have taken the two of us many months.

But I felt an urgency to finish,

as if her soul were unable to rest until it was complete.

Her presence lingered.

I felt her next to me, working, beaming.

“Aaah…good for you…”

as I found the spot for each precisely-chiseled piece.

When it was complete, I took a deep breath,

had it framed and gave it to her husband

who burst into tears.

“She wasn’t supposed to die.”

But I knew she’d found her place

among the butterflies…

glorious, colorful, afloat.

November Chores

John O’Connor

A leaf falls – and nobody cares.

A leader falls – and everyone stares.

Books of history show the photographs –

Prime ministers, world war, soldiers trying for laughs.

What matters is the leaves.

Throughout November, the sun moves –

Bright as a night-time camping lamp,

Slow as a watchman walking with a limp –

And silence settles throughout the house,

Tilting towards its winter stillness.

The pipes are wrapped against the cold.

The window-wells are caulked and sealed.

The leaves are gone. The warmth is gone.

The sun completes its rounds, and it moves on.

To the Guys Who Work Outside

James P. Lenfestey

The meteorologist, surrounded by fake flakes

of studio snow the size of goose down, shows

off the map behind him blue with Arctic cold:

the whole week not above nine degrees.

Yet, right at eight, the Carhart men arrive,

daffy duck boots thick with insulation, thin

gloves so fingers can handle tinsnips,

they climb swaying aluminum ladders

and soon the power saw cuts new gullies

for new downspouts as old shingles fly

like scabs, tar steams in pails, and a new

sheet metal cricket silences leaks two

decades old in the abandoned chimney.

Adding another generation to the life

of a hundred year old house, so when

the current inhabitants are wheeled

down the sturdy stairs for the final

exit, the real estate agent will say how well

the owners maintained this place, how they

repaired the old leaks of a century past,

really buttoned it up.

But we will know it was the men in Carharts

in bitter cold who did that work, who made the future

snug with the smoke of breath and the scritch

of ladders leaning on the old house as they climbed.

What’s the Difference

Lucille Gudmestad

I’ve heard people ask what’s the difference?

I say

It’s me

It’s you

It’s we

It’s you

It’s me

Upon Reading James Finley in Cabo San Lucas

Eileen Beha

I get up in the morning and touch my feet to the floor;

the sun rises pink in the sky.

In the distance a pair of flamingos honk, heralding this arrival

And I wonder:

Is this ordinary experience of an utterly ordinary event,

this press of calloused skin on cool Mexican tile,

the mystery of God manifesting itself

in — and as — this very ordinariness?

I settle into a webbed chair, blue,

on the balcony of Pueblo Bonito Blanco.

In the manicured grass below,

the sun kisses the flamingos’ shell-pink feathers.

With inarticulate certainty in the pit of my stomach

I realize my eternal oneness with God;

the clarity of seeing something beautiful

and immediately knowing:

It is beautiful.

Priority

Chuck Kausalik-Boe

Can the old leaves

lay upon the yard?

Can the basement

remain cluttered?

Can dust rest thickly

upon tables and shelves?

Can fuzz balls gather

unharmed in every corner?

For once, can literature,

dreaming and art

take precedence?

Can writing poetry

be a priority?

Sledding Hill

David Banks

No one extends their arms in the air

and screams “metaphor” all the way down,

but there it is:

like the road that grows rigid

the more who travel upon it,

like the fiscal upslope

after an exuberant spending spree,

the unintended flip —

the face plant that dashes

attainment of the goal,

the safety bales at the bottom

that the passing dogs of parsimony

sniff at and whiz all over,

and the wag, still moaning “metaphor”

like a patch of bare ground

on an otherwise gleeful glide,

piling simile upon simile

like bodies that heap

at the end of the ride.

And when spring comes and all melts,

nothing to do but drift on down

the creek

among minnows and mud turtles,

ducks and dragonflies,

for a few miles, at least, until

what’s for dinner? and where are the boys?

and how did THAT happen? and who can I call?

and, then, there is that waterfall…

Twelve Strokes to Midnight

June Blumenson

Fire-crackers pop, Chinese lanterns light

the way and we’re hungry to feast

on epiphany. Three times

the gong begs the bronze bowl.

Casper, Melchior, Balthasar,

the priest cries, and writes the names

of the Magi above our door.

May light bless this house.

I listen and listen for the farthest

sound of the bells, the farthest beat

of the drums, and the pulse

of the dance to rise up in all nations.

Confess hunger, confess war, confess

the thief, confess the poor, confess the lost,

the broken. Listen for the sound that begs

the hungry bowl and feast on epiphany.

Freddy Mercury In Church

John O’Connor

Are — you going to Rapture me at last?

Now – or when the Tribulation’s past?

Are you going to let it all hang out?

Archangel Mike, are you about to give your shout?

Archangel Gabe, are you about to blow your horn?