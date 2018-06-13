Tangletown Gardens to host annual farm event

Dean Engelmann and Scott Endres want to show people the benefits of consuming locally grown food.

They aim to do so in part through an annual event at Engelmann’s family farm, which provides plants, produce and meat for their restaurant and their garden center in Tangletown.

Engelmann and Endres, who own Tangle- town Gardens and Wise Acre Eatery, will hold their annual Friends & Family Day on June 16. The event will include a tour of the 140-acre farm, opportunities to meet the farm animals, hayrides, a picnic lunch and more.

“For us it’s important for our guests to see the connection of the dots of how every- thing works together,” Endres said. “Having guests be able to see that backstory I think is really important.”

Endres and Engelmann both grew up on farms before meeting as horticulture students at the University of Minnesota. The two never had a class together, but became friends because they were both active in the U’s Department of Horticul- ture Science, Endres said.

Engelmann went into plant production and wholesale nursery sales after college, while Endres began working in retail plant sales. The two reconnected professionally when they both worked for a garden center in St. Paul, subsequently deciding to open their own garden center.

Endres said they fell in love with the building at the northeast corner of 54th & Nicollet, which they purchased in the winter of 2002. They opened Tangletown Gardens at the site in spring 2003, growing plants on an acre of Engelmann’s family farm while also relying on local growers.

Over time, the duo began growing more and more of their plants at the farm, eventually growing produce for their own community-supported agriculture program. They opened Wise Acre Eatery across the street from the garden center in 2011, serving beef, poultry and produce grown on the farm.