Hunt & Gather marks 15 years at 50th & Xerxes

A view of the back lot at Hunt & Gather.

The “vintage amusement store” Hunt & Gather is offering snacks and sips and blowout specials in the parking lot this weekend.

At 15 years and counting, Hunt & Gather is packed with antiques, oddities and vintage signs. American Classics previously operated at 4944 Xerxes Ave. S. since the 70s.

“It was a very traditional shop,” said owner Kristi Stratton, who started dealing antiques there 23 years ago. “It was so different.”

When Stratton took over the storefront, she didn’t have a particular vision for the space.

“It just evolved,” she said.

That’s still the case today — they might receive a dozen chandeliers at once and rework the store to accommodate them. More than 15 dealers rent space, and everyone’s pieces combine to create the aesthetic in the front room.

“We keep it edited, fresh and ever-changing,” Stratton said.

The storefront slowly started accumulating vintage signs about 20 years ago. Now companies routinely drop off old signs, vintage or not, and the shop buys from eight different sign companies. Some staff have uncanny encyclopedic knowledge of which letters are in stock at any given time. Some letters are easier to come by than others.

“We get two Js a year,” Stratton said.

Twenty-percent-off discounts continue Sunday, July 1 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.