Round two for big changes to Linden Hills Festival

The Linden Hills Neighborhood Council made major changes to last year’s annual Linden Hills Festival, adding a beer garden and farmer’s market and changing the layout of the event. But a deluge of rain combined with below-average temperatures led to lower-than-usual turnout, neighborhood coordinator Becky Allen said.

“A lot of people didn’t come out because of the weather,” she said, noting that the festival day was the best weather day of that week.

The council is hoping for better luck this year, as it prepares for the 44th installment of the festival. It runs 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Sunday, May 20, at Linden Hills Park.

The council is keeping many of the changes it made last year, including the beer garden and having the farmer’s market at the park in the morning. It’s also adding a family stage that will include presentations from Hennepin County Library – Linden Hills, The Bakken Museum and the Rubies First Tech Challenge robotics team.

Vendors will include local restaurants and businesses such as Tilia, Clancey’s Meats and Fish, Terzo and Red Wagon Pizza Co., which is again sponsoring the beer garden. The festival will also include the traditional bike parade kickoff at 11 a.m., a silent auction (11 a.m.–3 p.m.), art fair, yoga, bounce houses and inflatables. In addition, the neighborhood council will host a neighborhood garage sale the day before. (Visit lindenhills.org/neighborhood-garage-sale to sign up for the sale.)

The council uses funds raised at the festival to help support its grant program, through which it provides stipends of up to $1,000 to local clubs and organizations. Recent recipients have included the Linden Hills Bocce Club, the Minneapolis Pops Orchestra and STRUT: Guitar Festival.

Linden Hills Festival organizer Steve Birch said the neighborhood council plans on displaying information about Minneapolis’ draft comprehensive plan, Minneapolis 2040, at the festival. The council hopes to gather feedback on the plan from a broad range of neighborhood residents, Birch said.

“We think it will be a different type of feedback than if we do it during the workweek,” he said.

Minneapolis 2040 (online at minneapolis2040.com) outlines a vision of the city that includes reduced racial disparities, more residents and jobs and affordable and accessible housing, among other goals. The draft plan lays out hundreds of action steps the city will take to reach those goals, including increasing job training and encouraging multifamily housing construction on public transit routes.

Arguably no action step has generated more scrutiny than one that would allow property owners to build up to four units on any residential property.

Birch said the neighborhood council hopes to show how the city is currently zoned and how it would be zoned under the new plan. He raised the question of how additional population would affect the city’s schools and said there have been a lot of questions about what the fourplex proposal would mean for parking.

The city’s comprehensive plan website allows users to give feedback on specific policies and addresses and areas in the city’s proposed land-use and built-form maps. Visit minneapolis2040.com/how-to-comment to learn more about giving feedback to the plan.

The city is also planning to hold five open houses on the comprehensive plan, including 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m. May 12 at the Northeast Recreation Center, 1530 Johnson St. NE, and 5:30 p.m.–8 p.m. May 14 at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S.

Ward 13 City Council Member Linea Palmisano will also host a public conversation on the plan with the city’s long-range planning director, Heather Worthington, on May 23 from 6:30 p.m.–8 p.m at Southwest High School.