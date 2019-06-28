A biker stops by Mhonpaj’s Garden. July 6 is Bike to The Market Day at the Mill City Farmers Market. Submitted photos

Staying in town for Fourth of July weekend? From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, the Mill City Farmers Market is hosting its annual Bike to the Market Day, complete with a market scavenger hunt to win a bag of farm-fresh cheese curds. Here’s what you need to know to enjoy your healthy staycation:

Bicycle parking: It is available near the Guthrie Theater’s “Endless Bridge” on West River Parkway and at the parking meters along 2nd Street South. Whichever entrance you use, make sure to stop by the top of the market, near Spoonriver Restaurant, where volunteers will be handing out free Hennepin County bike maps.

Get some gear: The Minneapolis-based bike accessory company äventyr will be at the market with thoughtfully designed, sustainably produced bike bags, apparel and more. Additionally, the Minneapolis Police Department’s Bike Cops for Kids will be on-site with free bike helmets and other giveaways for children.

Yoga for cyclists: The Mill City Farmers Market hosts free 60-minute yoga classes every Saturday through September. On July 6 the instructor from YogaFit Studios will be tailoring some extra special poses for cyclists at the 9 a.m. all-level flow class located in the lawn across West River Parkway from the market.

Free cheese curds: Farmstead Bike Shop and Freewheel Bike Shop are offering a free bag of cheese curds (the perfect biking snack) to the first 50 people who bike to the market and complete the market’s scavenger hunt. Gather stamps from bicycle-themed organizations tabling throughout the market, and then bring your helmet and completed stamp card directly to the market’s cheese-curd producers for a bag of local, squeaky-fresh cheese curds.

For more information about the event visit millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Scrambled egg bruschetta with cheese curds and vegetables

Recipe courtesy of the Mill City Farmers Market

Ingredients

1 tablespoon butter

9 eggs

Fresh chives

Sea salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

1 bag of fresh cheese curds

1 baguette or loaf of crusty bread

1 pound seasonal vegetables (snap peas, green onions, kale), grilled or sauteed and cut into small pieces

Directions

In a medium-size bowl, break eggs and whisk. Place a non-stick pan, or well-seasoned cast iron pan, on medium heat. Add butter, and let it melt around pan. Add eggs, cover and reduce heat to low for one minute. Uncover, then add chives, salt and black pepper.

Stir gently with a spatula until a bit curdy. Add the cheese curds and cover. Cook for one more minute. Do not overcook. Cut the bread in half the long way and grill or toast. Cut the halves into slices and rub with garlic if you like. To serve, spoon the egg and cheese mixture on top of the bread, and add grilled vegetables.