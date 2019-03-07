From bumper crop to new business

Kiss My Cabbage, one of the Mill City Farmers Market’s long-time vendors, began in 2012 when a farm Adrienne Logsdon was working at produced an unexpected bumper crop of cabbage.

Not one to let a good thing go to waste, she decided to make sauerkraut out of the surplus. The rest of the farm crew loved the homemade recipe, so they gave some to neighbors and friends who loved it too!

It’s no wonder the kraut was a hit. Adrienne’s recipe is never pasteurized or canned, allowing it to retain its probiotics and other microflora, which are obtained through lacto-fermentation. Unlike vinegar pickling, lacto-fermentation is a process in which naturally occurring organisms convert the sugar in vegetables to acid, giving sauerkraut, kimchi and other lacto-fermented products their distinctive tangy taste.

Over the past seven years, Adrienne has expanded her product line to include a variety of sauerkraut, curtido and kimchi flavors, including lemon garlic dill, apple curry elderberry and other seasonal delights.

Even though Kiss My Cabbage is now at multiple farmers markets, delis and food co-ops, Adrienne still manages to source her ingredients from local farms.

You can find Adrienne and all the local ingredients you need for the stir fried beef bowl recipe below at the Mill City Farmers Market’s final indoor markets on April 13 and 27. The market is open 10 a.m.–1 p.m. with 40-plus local farmers, makers and artists inside the Mill City Museum (no admission required).

Learn more at millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Stir fried beef bowls with veggies and kimchi

Recipe courtesy of the Mill City Farmers Market

Share your photos of this dish with #WeeklyMarketMeal and #MillCityCooks. Serves 4.

Ingredients

For the beef

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 Tablespoons soy sauce or tamari

1 Tablespoon gochugaru (coarse Korean hot pepper flakes) or 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 Tablespoon grated ginger

1 Tablespoon maple syrup from Horner’s Corner*

1 Tablespoon sesame oil

1 pound ground beef from Sunshine Harvest Farm*

2 Tablespoons sunflower oil, divided

Kosher salt

Rice wine vinaigrette

1/3 cup rice wine vinegar

1/3 cup sesame oil

1/3 cup sunflower oil

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon minced ginger

1–2 teaspoons Sriracha or your favorite hot sauce

For the Bowls

4 large radishes*, thinly sliced

2 small carrots*, grated

4 cups mixed greens* or chopped lettuce*

1 bunch cilantro*

1 bunch scallions*

Kimchi from Kiss My Cabbage*

4 cups cooked rice

* Ingredient found at the Mill City Farmers Market on 4/13 and 4/27

Method

Combine ground beef, garlic, tamari, gochugaru, ginger, maple syrup and sesame oil in a resealable plastic bag. Seal the bag and squish everything around until the meat is coated. Let sit at room temperature 30 minutes or in the fridge for up to eight hours.

To make the dressing, combine ingredients in a mason jar, cover and shake until well combined.

Cook the beef by heating 1 tablespoon sunflower oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Remove the meat from the bag (letting excess marinade drip back into bag) season lightly with salt and cook in a single layer without moving until lightly browned, about one minute. Toss meat and continue to cook, until cooked through, about three minutes. Add the remaining marinade and cook another minute. Remove from the heat and place in a serving bowl.

Place the rice and greens on the bottom, top with the remaining vegetables, beef, herbs and kimchi, then dress with the vinaigrette.