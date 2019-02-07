Cooking up a #WeeklyMarketMeal

While many people are interested in eating local, not everyone knows how to cook with seasonal ingredients like cabbage, dried beans and parsnips. The Mill City Farmers Market is hoping to change that with their winter market cooking demonstrations and #WeeklyMarketMeal campaign.

The market’s goal is for every visitor to prepare at least one meal per week using ingredients from local farmers and food makers. And their demos are here to inspire you!

As part of the market’s 14-year-old mission and dedication to healthy and local food education, they offer free cooking demonstrations at all of their indoor winter markets, which take place inside the Mill City Museum 10 a.m.–1 p.m. every other Saturday.

The Mill City Cooks demos include a sample and printed recipe card and feature seasonal ingredients from over 30 local, sustainable farmers and food makers who can also be found at the winter markets.

Mill City Cooks is also a place for experienced cooks to pick up new and creative recipes, such as the carrot cashew pâté with miso, which was being sampled at the last indoor market on January 26th.

In addition to cooking classes, Mill City Cooks often features book signings, local chefs and special events like its annual Bread Festival in September. You can even support this educational programing, the market’s food access work and grant program for local farmers and food makers by becoming a Friend of the Market! Learn more at millcityfarmersmarket.org/support/market-friends/

Find the local ingredients you need for these sweet and savory applesauces at the upcoming indoor Winter Market on Feb. 9.

Sweet and savory applesauces

Recipes courtesy of the Mill City Farmers Market

Rosemary applesauce

Serve this with pork or chicken from Sunshine Harvest Farm* for your #WeeklyMarketMeal or as an accompaniment to a farmstead cheese plate*. Makes about 3 cups.

2 cups unsweetened apple cider from Horner’s Corner*

4 fresh rosemary sprigs from WEI farm*

3 1/2 pounds (about 7–8 medium tart apples) from Prairie Hollow Farm*, unpeeled, quartered, cored and cut into 1-inch chunks (about 12 cups)

1 to 2 tablespoons honey from Ames Farm*, or more to taste

Pinch salt, to taste

In a large pot, combine the cider, rosemary and apples, set over high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the apples are very tender, stirring occasionally, about 35 minutes. Continue cooking until the liquid is reduced and the sauce is thick. Discard the rosemary sprigs. Sweeten with a little honey and a pinch of salt to taste.

Ginger-cinnamon applesauce

Here’s the classic, homey applesauce recipe with a little grated fresh ginger for zing. It’s a great snack and wonderful served warm on top of pound cake or over vanilla or butter pecan ice cream. Makes about 3 cups.

2 cups unsweetened apple cider from Horner’s Corner*

3 1/2 pounds (about 7–8 medium tart apples), unpeeled, quartered, cored and cut into 1-inch chunks (about 12 cups) from Prairie Hollow Farm*

1 4-inch piece cinnamon stick

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger root

1 to 2 tablespoons honey from Ames Farm*, or more to taste

Pinch salt to taste

In a large pot, combine the cider, cinnamon, ginger and apples, set over high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the apples are very tender, about 35 minutes. Continue cooking until the liquid is reduced and the sauce is thick. Discard the cinnamon stick. Sweeten with a little honey and a pinch of salt to taste.

*Ingredient available at the Mill City Farmers Market indoor winter markets