Four reasons to visit the Night Market

The Mill City Farmers Market’s Tuesday Night Market is your downtown, weeknight destination for local food and more.

It opened for the season June 5 on The Commons, the 4.2-acre green space in front of U.S. Bank Stadium. The Night Market will run 4 p.m.­–8 p.m. Tuesdays until the end of September, with locally grown summer grocery staples like fresh salad greens, pasture-raised meat for the grill, prepared food and goods from local artisans.

If that’s not enough, here are four reasons to visit.

Free outdoor yoga

As part of the market’s dedication to growing a healthier community, we’ve partnered with Alchemy 365 and YogaFit Studios Northeast to offer free yoga classes 5:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m. most Tuesdays June through September (June 26, July 3, 10 and 24, Aug. 7, 14, 21 and 28, Sept. 4, 11, 18). Before or after you shop the market, enjoy an hour of bliss.

Beer and wine nights

Day Block Brewery is at the market once a month selling wine and craft beer from their brewery located just a few blocks away at Washington & 11th. Enjoy a beer and lawn games with your coworkers or neighbors 4 p.m.–8 p.m. on June 26, July 31, Aug. 28 and Sept. 18.

Live music

Every night the Mill City Night Market has live music in the park! Music runs 6 p.m.­–8 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Check out the lineup:

June 5 – Gypsy Mania

June 12 – Sinfonia 5:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m., followed by One Ukulele

June 19 – Roe Family Singers 5 p.m.–7 p.m., followed by a B.Y.O.B. movie in the park

June 26 – Brass Messengers

July 3 – The Preludes to a Blizzard

July 10 – Lila Ammons

July 17 – Ring Toss Twins DJs

July 24 – Light of the Moon Duo

July 31 – TBD

August 7 – Michael Keys & Jim Krans

August 14 – Upper Midwest Folk Fiddlers

August 21 – Honest Maude

August 28 – Lila Ammons

September 4 – The Moonlight Duo

September 11 – Roe Family Singers

September 18 – Hamdog

September 25 – Sam Timmreck 4 p.m.­–6 p.m., followed by The Minnesota Orchestra

Simple weeknight dinner

Shop up to 20 local farmers and food makers each week, including ready-to-eat dinner from food trucks and local restaurants and a full assortment of grocery staples. Enjoy a pizza or rice bowl in the park or grab some summer herbs, fresh bread and pasture-raised brats (which thaw in 20–30 minutes) to take home for the simple recipe below.

Choripan

Argentinian sausage sandwiches with chimichurri

By Beth Jones

Ingredients

1 recipe Chimichurri (below)

2 large onions, cut into thin rings

1 Tablespoon sunflower oil

Salt and pepper to taste

2 baguettes, each sliced horizontally and cut into quarters

8 sausages from Sunshine Harvest Farm (chorizo, andouille or any standard brat)

Method

Toss the onions with the oil, salt and pepper and grill over medium high heat until charred. Grill the sausages over medium high heat until cooked through. Brush the baguettes with oil and grill until nicely toasted. Put one sausage on each baguette and top with the onions and chimichurri (recipe below).

Chimichurri

This recipe will make more chimichurri than you will need for the choripan, but use it throughout the week on steak, chicken, fish, grilled veggies or even as a salad dressing.

Ingredients

1 bunch cilantro, with stems

1 bunch parsley, with stems

1 garlic scape, or 1 clove garlic

1 Tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 cup sunflower oil or olive oil

1 pinch chili flakes

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend until just blended.