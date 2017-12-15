Effortlessly elegant dessert for the holidays

It’s always nice to have a simple dessert up your sleeves for the holidays, and artisan food makers at the Mill City Farmers Market make it easy to impress your family and friends. Below learn about the local artisans who make everything you need for this simple and delicious dessert.

French Nugget Chocolate

Inspired by the delicacies of southern France where owners Fred and Laurie Golchin met, French Nugget is a high quality dark chocolate product made from only four ingredients: 100-percent Belgian dark chocolate, almonds, organic raisins and honey. The Golchins opened their business in 2007, and French Nugget now offers four flavors of chocolate — sea salt, peanut, coffee and lavender — all made by Fred in their Burnsville commercial kitchen. In addition to chocolate, French nugget also sells culinary-grade lavender and essential oils from their lavender farm in southern France.

Salty Tart

Salty Tart is an award-winning bakery and long-time vendor at the Mill City Farmers Market. Salty Tart is owned and operated by James Beard-nominated chef Michelle Gayer and features her extraordinarily stylish to free-form rustic creations. Sweet to savory selections, like seasonal galettes and traditional breads, are Salty Tart’s market staples, always featuring the best in seasonal fruits, flavors and baking creativity.

Heritage Breads

Heritage Breads is an artisan bakery owned by chef and former Le Cordon Bleu instructor Jonathan Kaye. Jonathan makes a variety of breads and cakes using sourdough levain and all organic ingredients. Jonathan sources his heritage flours from fellow Mill City Farmers Market vendor Sunrise Flour Mill.

In addition to these products, you’ll find lots of unique jams, pickles, fresh bread, farmstead cheeses, meat, fish, root vegetables and locally grown greens at the Mill City Farmers Market’s indoor winter market.

After you finish your grocery shopping, you can also shop from dozens of local artists for meaningful handmade gifts, including ceramics, apparel, kitchenware, woodwork, ornaments and more! Saturday, Dec. 16 the market is also offering complimentary gift wrapping with a natural flair, using recyclable paper, natural ribbons and local greenery!

The indoor winter markets are held 10 a.m.–1 p.m. inside the Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd S.

Toasted baguette with lavender chocolate and olive oil

By market chef Beth Jones

Serves 8. Makes an effortlessly elegant dessert! For more substance, serve with fresh fruit and toasted nuts.

Ingredients

1 crusty baguette

8 ounces lavender chocolate from French Nugget

2–3 Tablespoons high quality extra virgin olive oil

Large pinch of coarse sea salt to taste

Method

Preheat a grill or oven broiler to high. Split the baguette in half lengthwise and brush lightly with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Grill the baguette until nicely browned and even a bit charred on the edges. Cut into 8 pieces a top each with pieces of broken chocolate. Drizzle with more olive oil and sprinkle with the sea salt. Serve hot so that the chocolate melts on the bread.