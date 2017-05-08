Pull out the grill — Mill City Farmers Market is opening

The Mill City Farmers Market is opening for its 12th outdoor season Saturday, May 6 — and with plenty of new faces!
Iman Mefleh and Joe Silberschmidt, who founded You Betcha Kimchi in 2013, are two of the market’s new vendors. The duo’s vision was to make a tasty Minnesota-take on kimchi using only local vegetables.
They started small, chopping cabbage in their apartment’s little kitchen — and raising the eyebrows of some neighbors who were skeptical of kimchi’s fermentation aroma, explained Silberschmidt.
“The project quickly outgrew its pot, so we replanted at a community kitchen in Minneapolis that we share with many exceptional food entrepreneurs,” he said. “After a year of growing many of the veggies ourselves, we’ve now found local sources for all our vegetables, even our ginger, and have built on strong partnerships with Minnesota and Wisconsin organic farms. We are proud of our product and hand-make each batch ourselves.”
In addition to over 60 new and returning vendors, the market will continue to host every Saturday this season a free outdoor cooking class, Mill City Cooks, where professional chefs teach shoppers how to make easy, healthy meals using market ingredients.
Get storage tips, prep tricks and recipes like the one below 10:30 a.m.–11 a.m. every Saturday, May through October, in the train shed.
Kimchi grilled pizza
By market chef Jenny Breen
Makes 8 small pizzas.
Pizza dough for grilling:
- 1 2/3 cups water
- 1 to 2 teaspoons active dry or instant yeas (see note)
- 1⁄4 cup olive oil
- 4 1⁄2 to 5 cups flour (I use a combination of whole wheat and unbleached)
- 2 teaspoons salt
Note: If you want to use the pizza dough that same day, use 2 teaspoons yeast. If you are going to let the dough rise overnight, use 1 teaspoon yeast.
Mix the water and yeast together in a large mixing bowl. Let stand for a few minutes until the yeast is dissolved.
Stir the oil into the yeast mixture, then add the flour and salt.
Mix until you have a crumbly, floury dough. Knead for 6 to 8 minutes. When kneaded, the dough should come away from the bowl to form a smooth ball, feel smooth to the touch, and spring slowly back when poked.
Use a pastry scraper or knife to cut the dough into 8 lumps.
Grease a baking pan lightly with olive oil.
Place the dough lumps in the pan and turn them over so they are coated with oil.
Cover the pan with plastic wrap or a damp kitchen towel. Let the dough rise at room temperature for 1–1 1/2 hours, or until it has doubled in bulk. At this point the dough can be used immediately, or refrigerated or frozen for later use.
Tomato Sauce:
- 1⁄4 cup olive oil
- 8 cloves of garlic
- 1 medium onion, sliced thin
- 1⁄2 cup champagne vinegar
- 2 cans of tomatoes (fire roasted if available) 1 can tomato paste
- 1 cup water
- 1⁄4 cup maple syrup
- 1⁄4 cup fresh thyme or 1 Tablespoon dry 1⁄4 cup fresh oregano or 1 Tablespoon dry 2 teaspoons salt
In a large pot, sauté the garlic and onions in 2 tablespoons of oil over medium heat.
After three minutes, add the remaining ingredients.
Simmer 10–12 minutes.
Using immersion blender, puree sauce until relatively consistent and smooth.
Simmer for another 10–12 minutes. Makes approximately 3 cups of sauce.
Topping Ideas:
- kimchi from You Betcha Kimchi
- bacon from Sunshine Harvest Farms
- spring onions
- fresh mozzarella or other fresh cheese from Cosmic Wheel Creamery
- fresh goat cheese chevre from Singing Hills Dairy
- arugula or other spring greens grilled mushrooms
Roll pizza dough balls out, brush with olive oil and grill on one side for approximately
5 minutes.
Remove from grill, place sauce and toppings on grilled side, then return to grill for another 5–7 minutes.