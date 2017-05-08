Pull out the grill — Mill City Farmers Market is opening

The Mill City Farmers Market is opening for its 12th outdoor season Saturday, May 6 — and with plenty of new faces!

Iman Mefleh and Joe Silberschmidt, who founded You Betcha Kimchi in 2013, are two of the market’s new vendors. The duo’s vision was to make a tasty Minnesota-take on kimchi using only local vegetables.

They started small, chopping cabbage in their apartment’s little kitchen — and raising the eyebrows of some neighbors who were skeptical of kimchi’s fermentation aroma, explained Silberschmidt.

“The project quickly outgrew its pot, so we replanted at a community kitchen in Minneapolis that we share with many exceptional food entrepreneurs,” he said. “After a year of growing many of the veggies ourselves, we’ve now found local sources for all our vegetables, even our ginger, and have built on strong partnerships with Minnesota and Wisconsin organic farms. We are proud of our product and hand-make each batch ourselves.”