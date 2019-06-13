Pride events and more

Native Film Series: First Daughter and the Black Snake

Winona LaDuke wants to grow corn and put up solar panels, but a proposed oil pipeline threatens her sacred wild rice territory. This is the first in a miniseries of films by and about Native artists and activism presented in conjunction with the Mia exhibit “Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists.”

When: Sundown, June 13

Where: Washburn Fair Oaks Park, 200 E. 24th St.

Cost: Free

Info: facebook.com/pg/artsmia/events

Stonewall at 50

Come for a free evening of readings, performances and gallery conversations exploring LGBTQ+ identities and reflecting on the significance of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. The event is co-curated by poet, politician and transgender rights activist Andrea Jenkins.

When: 6 p.m.–9 p.m., June 14

Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art

Cost: Free

Info: facebook.com/pg/artsmia/events

Kid Fest

Join the Teddy Bear Band, The Bazillions, Wendy’s Wiggle, Jiggle and Jam and Davey Doodle for interactive and family-focused music. The Minnesota Historical Society, Minnesota Vikings, Children’s Theatre Company and more will have activities such as prize wheels, balloon giveaways and craft projects.

When: 10 a.m.–1 p.m., June 15

Where: Lake Harriet Bandshell

Cost: Free

Info: mnparent.com/kidfest

Backyard Big Top

Open Eye Figure Theatre presents Ms. Marvel’s Backyard Big Top, a circus with the Laundry Line of Wonders, the Balancing Squirrel, the Stray Cat Catapult and the Earthworm Orchestra.

When: 10:30 a.m.–11:15 a.m., June 19

Where: Outside Linden Hills Library, 2900 W. 43rd St.

Cost: Free

Info: hclib.bibliocommons.com

Kingfield PorchFest

Kingfield musicians will perform acoustic music outdoors at their homes or on their neighbors’ porches, while others stroll through the neighborhood, enjoying the sounds. This event regularly features over 50 musical performances on about three-dozen Kingfield stages.

When: 6–9 p.m., June 20

Where: Throughout Kingfield

Cost: Free

Info: tinyurl.com/kingfield-porchfest

History Walking Tour: The Sunnyside Addition

In the early 1890s, the area bounded by Franklin Avenue on the north, 24th Street on the south, Hennepin Avenue on the west and Lyndale Avenue on the east was farmland. Then, master builder T.P. Healy constructed the Sunnyside Addition, Minneapolis’ first streetcar suburb.

When: 7 p.m., June 20

Where: Mueller Park, 2509 Colfax Ave. S.

Cost: $12, pre-registration required

Info: preserveminneapolis.org/summer-walking-tours

Unveiling of Shadows at the Crossroads

Celebrate the opening of the newest addition to the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden: Shadows at the Crossroads, a new commission by Twin Cities-based artists Seitu Jones and Ta-coumba Aiken. Together, the artists traced the shadows of community members and then worked with the Walker Art Center Teen Arts Council to select the silhouettes that will appear in the Garden.

When: 5 p.m.–8 p.m., June 20

Where: Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

Cost: Free

Info: Walkerart.org/calendar

Summer Solstice Celebration

Enjoy a bonfire, treats and craftmaking with a special evening program about the cultural significance of this time of year.

When: 8 p.m.–9:30 p.m., June 21

Where: Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden, Theodore Wirth Park

Cost: Free

Info: minneapolisparks.org

Uptown Food Truck Festival

The largest food truck festival in the Midwest will have more than 65 food trucks; live music and DJs; non-food trucks offering on-trend fashion and a Mobile Escape Room trailer; and activities including life-size Jenga, a mechanical bull, beanbag toss, henna tattooing and psychic tarot card reading.

When: 11 a.m.–9 p.m., June 23

Where: Hennepin Avenue, from Lake to 32nd, and 31st Street, from Humboldt to Girard

Cost: Free

Info: uptownfoodtruckfestival.com

Somali Independence Day Festival

Celebrate the independence of Somalia with cultural learning opportunities and performances. There will be family activities including carnival games and a petting zoo throughout the day.

When: 1:30 p.m.–8 p.m., June 23

Where: West Lake Street, from Stevens to Blaisdell

Cost: Free

Info: somaliweek.org

Pride

It’s been 50 years since Stonewall, so you better believe this year’s Pride is a major cause for celebration, as LGBTQ communities and their allies celebrate inclusiveness, love and community. Besides the main festival taking place June 24–25 in Loring Park, here are a number of Pride-related events you could check out:

Dykes Do Drag

Earlier this year, organizers from Dykes do Drag announced this would be their last year performing their sexy, radical showcase of drag, music, boi-lesque, dance and more by performers of all genders. They only have a handful of performances left in 2019, and this will be their very last Pride-month event.

When: Thursday, June 13 to Saturday, June 15

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: $18 at the door; $14 – $18 sliding scale in advance

Info: BryantLakeBowl.com

Naked Girls Reading: Queerly Beloved

Burlesque producer Queenie Von Curves brings a new edition of the popular Naked Girls Reading series, with readers Joy Coy, Stella Rosa, and special guest Nadi A’marena mixing literary prowess with the beauty of the human form.

When: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20

Where: 2001 A Space, 2001 5th St. NE

Cost: $30 reserved; $25 general seating; $20 with library card

Info: Bpt.me/event/4251511

New Works 4 Weeks: Oliveiro | Lander

While not necessarily a Pride-advertised event, this double header of dance, performance art and drag features two queer artists — Valerie Oliveiro and Pedro Pablo Lander — who are re-inventing performance in new and fearless ways.

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20 to Saturday, June 22

Where: The Tek Box at the Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $15

Info: RedeyeTheater.org

BLB Pride Block Party

Outside of Bryant-Lake Bowl, MC Foxy Tann is joined by a slew of LGBTQ entertainment, including Venus DeMars, Tina Schlieske and more. There will also be a local artist market— with proceeds going toward Outfront Minnesota.

When: 6 p.m.–10:30 p.m. Friday, June 21

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: Free

Info: BryantLakeBowl.com

Thank You! Cum Again Pride Party

MC Yoni Light hosts this Pride dance party with DJs Keezy, Shannon Blowtorch and Queenduin, rapper ZED KENZO and a special performance by Tre Da Marc.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 22

Where: Icehouse Minneapolis, 2528 Nicollet Ave.

Cost: $12

Info: Icehousempls.com