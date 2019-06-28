Fourth of July and more

Stinkers

The writer/director team from Lone Star Spirits, Josh Tobiessen and Sarah Rasmussen, reunite for a new show about a stay-at-home dad’s trials and (occasional) triumphs parenting two small children. Local legend Sally Wingert plays a felonious grandma.

When: Through Sunday, August 18

Where: Jungle Theater, 2951 Lyndale Ave. S.

Cost: $35–$50

Info: jungletheater.org

Treasures of Memory and Hope

After the Armenian Genocide, many survivors settled in Minnesota. This special pop-up exhibition showcases the survivors’ descendants pictured with precious family keepsakes.

When: Through Saturday, June 29

Where: The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave.

Cost: $10 for adults, $8 for ages 65+, $5 for students 14+, free for children under 13

Info: tmora.org

Sarah Jones: The Pleasure Gardens

Framed by her interest in the nature of artifice and in modes of display, London-based photographer Sarah Jones often enlists the cinematographic technique “day for night,” a filmmaking process lending the illusion of night during daytime.

When: Ongoing

Where: Weinstein Hammons Gallery, 908 W. 46th St.

Cost: Free

Info: weinsteinhammons.com

Twin Cities Improv Festival

Now in its 13th year, this festival offers more than 30 shows by groups from Minnesota and around the nation.

When: Thursday–Sunday, June 26–30

Where: HUGE Improv Theater, 3037 Lyndale Ave.

Cost: $15 for single tickets, $155 for a ticket to every show

Info: hugetheater.com

Being Human: Stories from Humans of Minneapolis

This exhibit displays the photographs and stories of Minneapolitans encountered by artist Stephanie Glaros, who was inspired in part by the project Humans of New York.

When: Opening reception 6 p.m.–8 p.m. Thursday, June 27

Where: Hennepin History Museum, 2303 Third Ave. S.

Cost: $8 for adults, $5 for students and seniors

Info: hennepinhistory.org

Rock the Garden

The latest of the Walker’s annual hillside music fests boasts a lineup of The National, Courtney Barnett, X, Heart Bones, Bad Bad Hats, deM atlaS, Adia Victoria and The Beths.

When: Saturday, June 29

Where: Walker Art Center

Cost: $74 general admission, $300 VIP

Info: rockthegardenfestival.com

Tangletown 4th of July Celebration

Come for live music, kids’ activities, food trucks, lawn games and a firetruck-led parade. To join the parade, decorate your bikes, wagons, pets, etc. and meet at the Washburn High School parking lot at 9:30 a.m.

When: 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Where: Fuller Park, 4802 Grand Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: tangletown.org

Dances at the Lake Festival

This 18th annual celebration features 15 dance companies and individual artists, professional

and amateur, adult and youth.

When: 7 p.m.–10 p.m. Friday–Saturday, July 5–6

Where: Lyndale Park Rose Garden, 4124 Roseway Road

Cost: Free

Info: dancesatthelakefestival.com

Delirious! A Princely Dance Party Fundraiser

DJ Yasmeenah will spin Prince and Prince-related artists to raise finishing funds for the local award-winning short film “Little Men,” written, directed and produced by Ayesha Adu of Dykes Do Drag.

When: 9:30 p.m.–midnight Saturday, July 6

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: $7–$20 sliding scale, doors only

Info: bryantlakebowl.com

Art & Architecture Summer Walking Tour

See the art and architecture of Lakewood Cemetery, including the historic Byzantine Revival Memorial Chapel with its mosaic interior, the contemporary Garden Mausoleum, and the monument art and symbolism found in the cemetery’s oldest sections.

When: 6 p.m.–7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9

Where: Lyndale Park Rose Garden, 4124 Roseway Road

Cost: $5 in advance, $10 at the door

Info: lakewoodcemetery.org

Teknolust

Artist Lynn Hershman Leeson recently restored her 2002 independent film Teknolust, a sci-fi comedy in which Tilda Swinton plays mad scientist Rosetta Stone and her three clones.

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, and Friday, July 12

Where: Walker Art Center

Cost: $10, $8 for Walker members

Info: walkerart.org

Fourth of July

Get into full summer celebration mode for the Fourth of July. Barbecuing? Check. Fireworks? Check. And might we add a few ideas to shake things up a little this year, because what’s more American than trying new things and enjoying all that’s wonderful, weird and wild about the USA?

Red White & Boom Half Marathon

Minneapolis’ “official” Independence Day celebration takes place along the Downtown Minneapolis riverfront. Things start out in the morning with a half marathon, which travels around Northeast Minneapolis and ends up on the Stone Arch Bridge. Meanwhile, there’s live music happening from 6 p.m. onwards at Father Hennepin Bluff Park and Mill Ruins Park, with fireworks beginning at 10 p.m.

When: 6 a.m. half marathon; 6 p.m.–10 p.m. music; 10 p.m. fireworks

Where: Downtown riverfront

Cost: Free (registration required for marathon)

Info: tinyurl.com/minneapolis-boom

Rihanna Drag Brunch

Start your holiday out right with Flip Phone’s Rihanna Drag Brunch. Mercedes Iman Diamond, from RuPaul’s Drag Race, joins Tygra Slarii and Genevee Ramona Love at the Union Rooftop for delicious eats, cocktails and drag performances, hosted by Sasha R. Cassadine.

When: 10 a.m.–noon and 12:30 p.m.–2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Where: Union Rooftop, 731 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $12.50

Info: flip-phone.ticketleap.com

Freedom from Pants XIII

Freedom from Pants continues for the 13th straight year. That’s right, celebrate your right to ride your bike without pants at this goofy and fun long-distance bike ride around Minneapolis. The group takes various stops at beaches and just to hang out. It is also a safe space event.

When: 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday, July 4

Where: Starting point at 2 Merriam St.

Cost: Free

Info: tinyurl.com/pants-freedom-13

Twin Cities River Rats

The Twin Cities River Rats Water Ski Show Team is a nationally ranked, highly entertaining troupe of acrobatic thrill seekers on water skis. With jumps, balancing acts and more, this is a fun show to check out.

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Where: 1758 W. River Road N.

Cost: Free

Info: tcriverrats.com